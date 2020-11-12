Faraday's 22nm Fundamental IP Adopted for Intelligent IoT Devices
Hsinchu, Taiwan, -- November 12, 2020 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that its 22ULP/ULL fundamental IP set has been adopted by customers in multiple IC developments, including IP camera SoCs, true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earphone SoCs, IoT SoCs, and voice recognition AI processors. The IP set is implemented on UMC’s 22ULP/ULL technology, which is tailored to address extended battery life and high-performance requirements of next-generation portable consumer electronics and IoT chips.
Faraday’s 22nm fundamental IP set launched in late 2019. In addition to providing standard cell libraries and memory compilers under a wide voltage range from 0.6V to 1.0V, the IP set also offers 0.7V single rail powered memories to simplify customers’ power designs. To solve the non-Gaussian distribution of STA (Static Timing Analysis) under the 0.6V operating voltage, this IP set applies the moment-based LVF (Liberty Variation Format) model, therefore, the design simulation and physical verification results are more consistent, further enhancing the quality of customer SoC design projects.
“Within a short period of time, our comprehensive 22ULP/ULL fundamental IP set has been deployed in both mainstream and fast-growing consumer electronic applications,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “By leveraging this IP offering, our customers can easily deploy new 22nm designs or migrate their existing designs from 28nm to 22nm and obtain better PPA (power, performance, area). To further meet customer needs, we will continue to invest in our 22nm IP portfolio, delivering key functional IPs, including analog, clocks, and high-speed interfaces in the near future.”
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com
