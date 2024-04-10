Tiempo Secure - CryptoNext Security partnership, bringing High-End Post-Quantic IP Security innovation to the next level.

Montbonnot & Paris, France – April 10, 2024 -- CryptoNext Security, recognized as a key innovator in post-quantum cryptographic technologies, and Tiempo Secure, a leading provider of high-end secure IP semiconductor solutions, proudly announce a unique innovation partnership, aimed at providing cutting-edge post-quantum security solutions. Leveraging their combined expertise in post-quantum software and secure hardware cryptography, they will accelerate the introduction of robust, innovative, and post-quantum resilient security solutions, from hardware to software applications, and communications protocols for system-on-chip providers.

At a time when security management has become strategic, the future challenges associated with quantum computing represent a new major security threat to be taken seriously. The future of post-quantum cryptography will increase the need for advanced security solutions to protect current and future applications, as well as infrastructure, from quantum computing-enabled attacks. The partnership between Tiempo Secure and CryptoNext Security marks a significant milestone in addressing these needs with innovative IP solutions.

‘Joining forces with CryptoNext Security to offer tomorrow’s advanced encryption solutions, for safeguarding digital applications, transactions, and communications, is extremely virtuous. The speed at which post-quantic threats are increasing requires a new approach to innovation around complete solutions, beyond existing cryptographic algorithms. This partnership will bring a unique combination of hardware and software quantum-resistant technologies, with better performance, security & sustainability features’, commented Serge Maginot – Tiempo Secure’s CEO & Co-Founder.

‘We are very happy to announce this partnership with Tiempo Secure, as it unites the key expertise of two important and complementary high-end security players in the industry. It aims at broadening the range of security solutions and most demanding use cases to the market, raising the level of security and performance to enable post-quantum cryptography readiness. Our partnership includes alignment on our security product roadmaps and offers a positive disruption experience to customers’, added Florent Grosmaître – CEO of CryptoNext Security.

About Tiempo Secure

Tiempo Secure is a French Deeptech Cybersecurity Enabler specializing in the design of IP solutions and key secure enclaves for strategic embedded security systems, for applications in the fields of IoT & Mobile Connectivity, AI, Automotive, Secure Transactions, Digital Currency & Identity, and Aeronautic/Defense. Located near Grenoble and the French Alps, Tiempo is part of the high-tech ecosystem at the heart of Inovallée. Its user-driven innovation mindset and strong international customer base are key to its success. Backed by private investment companies, in a very dynamic cybersecurity market, the company is growing fast to secure the ever-increasing number of connected devices.

About CryptoNext Security

CryptoNext Security, based in Paris, founded in 2019 after more than 20 years of academic research. CryptoNext Security is a software vendor specializing in quantum computer-resistant cryptography (PQC: post-quantum cryptography). CryptoNext offers its leading C-QSR Quantum Safe Remediation software suite including its world reference library Quantum Safe Library (C-QSL) with the latest updates of US NIST standard and EU recommended PQC algorithms optimized implementation and extended security modules as well as a full set of upper-layer crypto-agile, full PQC hybridization-ready integration tools, application plugins, and management modules, for end-user enterprises and integrators, to help them in their migration and operations in the era of post-quantum cybersecurity.






