Think Silicon and Edge Impulse Democratize ML on NEOX® for Wearables and AIoT 

ATHENS, Greece and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2024 – Think Silicon, the leading provider of ultra-low-power GPU and AI IP for embedded systems, and Edge Impulse, the leading platform for edge AI, announced a collaboration that integrates Think Silicon’s NEOX ® AI SDK into the Edge Impulse platform. This enables machine learning (ML) developers to utilize the NEOX ® | GA100 RISC-V GPGPU for sports, wellness, audio, gesture and vision-based AI applications on wearable and AIoT devices.

The NEOX ® AI SDK is a collection of open source and proprietary tools for converting, optimizing, analyzing and deploying pre-trained and post-trained neural network models on the newly released NEOX ® | GA100. Integrating the NEOX ® AI SDK into Edge Impulse allows embedded ML developers to access a complete set of ML tools to collect and shape data, perform model training and easily assess how much inference time, power consumption and RAM/Flash will be required for their specific AI use case on the NEOX ® | GA100.

George Sidiropoulos, Managing Director at Think Silicon, said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Edge Impulse on enabling the ML community to deploy their algorithms on our newly launched NEOX ® | GA100. The flexibility and programmability of RISC-V is critical in the rapidly changing ML space, where new layers and operators are being introduced. Our goal is to ease the developer experience and enable commercially valuable ML workloads to be developed and deployed on NEOX ® at scale.”

“With this integration, Edge Impulse developers can craft intelligent, energy-efficient solutions on a powerful RISC-V tool to enable real-time, AI-driven insights directly in their products,” said Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse. “This will be a huge benefit for a range of applications, including health and wearables, and will help drive innovation where it’s needed.”

Experts from Think Silicon and Edge Impulse will be available to discuss the collaboration during Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany from April 9-11.

Think Silicon at Hall 4, Booth 476

Edge Impulse at Hall 2, Booth 2-338

About Think Silicon, an Applied Materials Company

Think Silicon Single Member P.C., an Applied Materials company, is a leading provider of ultra-low power 2D/3D GPU and display processors for MCU-based microprocessor cores in embedded systems. The flagship NEMA ® GPU IP can be found in millions of chips that drive displays in resource-constrained devices and serve a variety of applications, from wearables and infotainment to micro mobility and AIoT. Launched as the industry’s first RISC-V GPGPU, NEOX ® is revolutionizing graphics and AI for wearables and IoT devices in a single IP. Think Silicon’s headquarters and development center are based in Greece, with sales and technical support offices in North America, Europe, and Taiwan.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse streamlines the creation of AI and machine learning models for edge hardware, allowing devices to make decisions and offer insight where data is gathered. Edge Impulse’s technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop production-ready solutions in weeks instead of years. Powerful automations make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI for edge devices from MCUs to CPUs to GPUs. Used by health and wearable organizations like Tunstall, Know Labs, and NOWATCH, industrial organizations like TKE and Lexmark, as well as top silicon vendors and over 100,000 developers, Edge Impulse has become the trusted ML platform for enterprises and developers alike. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com.





