U.S. Subsidy for TSMC Has AI Chips, Tech Leadership in Sight

By Alan Patterson , EETimes (April 15, 2024)

U.S. subsidies for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) will yield the nation’s first production of AI chips and a strong shot at tech leadership, according to analysts surveyed by EE Times. The experts caution that a workforce shortage remains a key downside for the revival of the U.S. semiconductor industry.

After the U.S. Department of Commerce last week announced a CHIPS Act plan for $6.6 billion in grants and up to $5 billion in loans for TSMC, the world’s top chip foundry said it will build a third fab in Phoenix, Arizona, raising its total investment in the U.S. to $65 billion from the previous $40 billion. The company said the new “Fab 3” will make chips with process tech that’s 2 nm and below, strengthening U.S. economic and national security. The chips will be vital to AI, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during an interview on CNBC.

Click here to read more ...







