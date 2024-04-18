Faraday Partners with Arm to Innovate AI-driven Vehicle ASICs

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Apr 18, 2024 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading provider of ASIC design services and IP solutions, announced it is leveraging the latest Arm® Automotive Enhanced (AE) technology, licensing the Cortex®-A720AE IP to drive the development of AI-enabled vehicles ASICs, with a focus on safety, efficiency, and quality.

Since 2002, Faraday has been a global Arm licensee and has now become a key design partner of the Arm automotive ecosystem in addition to being a key partner in the Arm Total Design ecosystem. With over 20 years of expertise in Arm-based SoC design and subsystem integration, Faraday has built a portfolio of hundreds of successful projects, demonstrating proficiency in hardening and performance optimization of Arm-based SoCs.

Furthermore, Faraday not only has its own IP portfolio but also possesses extensive expertise in IP integration, enabling the swift utilization of third-party IPs for SoC design. The company also provides robust design implementation services across major foundries, covering mature processes to the most advanced FinFET process nodes. With flexible business models, Faraday is committed to providing tailor-made, high-standard, and high-quality ASIC chips to meet diverse customer needs.

“We are excited to be part of the Arm automotive ecosystem,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday. “As the first ASIC design service provider certified for ISO26262 and offering ultra-low DPPM quality in mass production for automotive chips, Faraday now utilizes Arm’s AE technology to meet the demanding requirements of next-generation automotive ICs in advanced nodes, catering to the specific needs of our customers.”

“Keeping up with the automotive industry’s profound transformation requires balancing the need for higher compute performance with leading-edge safety and efficiency,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. “By joining the Arm automotive ecosystem, Faraday continues to drive innovation by leveraging the first high performance Armv9 A-class CPU for automotive, the Cortex-A720AE, to address the demands of software-defined vehicles.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further details, visit www.faraday-tech.com





