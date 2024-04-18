Dolphin Design expands GoAsic partnership to enhance the semiconductor Industry's Supply Chain
Grenoble, France | April 18th, 2024 – Dolphin Design’s GO ASIC program addresses a critical concern in the semiconductor sector: ensuring timely product delivery. Most fabless firms face challenges in accessing a secure supply chain. Through the GoASIC! program, companies gain access to a robust supply chain from a mainstream foundry, whether the ASIC targets Consumer, Medical, Industrial, or Automotive applications. Expanding the program with imec will bring unique expertise in IP, architecture, packaging and supply chain optimization to expedite the product-to-market journey for embedded SoC devices.
How does this collaboration enhance the industrial process?
Dolphin Design brings its superior ASIC design knowhow, while imec contributes foundry and packaging services. The GoASIC! Initiative grants access to Dolphin Design’s offering, which includes ultra-low power management IPs, 24-bit Audio ADC and DAC solutions, as well as a Computer Vision NPU and MCU Sub-system platform, all aimed at accelerating custom ASIC design for consumer and high-reliability applications.
Philippe Berger, CEO of Dolphin Design, remarks, “We’re thrilled to welcome imec into our GoASIC! program. The initiative provides system creators access to a consortium of semiconductor specialists, promoting custom-integrated circuits optimized for features, performance, and security. Our goal is to reduce time-to-market and ensure a robust supply chain, optimizing both product form factor and BoM cost structure.”
Wouter de Groot, Senior Business Developer at imec, adds, “Dolphin Design has been a trustful and reliable design partner to us. Their various IP platforms are market comprehensive, solution driven and a real asset towards customers, paving the way to more joint success in the GoASIC! program.”
About Dolphin Design
Dolphin Design, a Soitec subsidiary, is a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in ASIC and IP design targeting markets such as Defense, Automotive, industrial, Personal electronics, and IoT. Dolphin Design cutting-edge technology IPs in AI computing, Power management, High-quality Audio, Power metering, and design safety/robustness, allow their thousand customers/partners to accelerate design cycles, foster faster time-to-market and build products/solutions that address the challenges of any industry and support a more sustainable world.
With a customer-centric approach, Dolphin Design provides exceptional support for successful project outcomes.
|
Search Silicon IP
Dolphin Design Hot IP
Related News
- Cactus Semiconductor chooses Dolphin Integration's Library for their low power, portable medical applications
- Appointment Of Semiconductor Industry Veteran Expands And Strengthens Transmeta's Board
- Virage Logic Expands Its Semiconductor IP Offering on Chartered's 0.13-Micron Process
- NEDO Approves Rapidus' FY2024 Plan and Budget for "Research and Development of 2nm-generation semiconductor integration technology and short TAT manufacturing technology based on Japan-US collaboration"
- Achronix FPGAs Add Support for Bluespec's Linux-capable RISC-V Soft Processors to Enable Scalable Processing
Breaking News
- Cadence Announces Most Comprehensive True Hybrid Cloud Solution to Provide Seamless Data Access and Management
- Dolphin Design expands GoAsic partnership to enhance the semiconductor Industry's Supply Chain
- Cadence Collaborates with MemVerge to Increase Resiliency and Cost-Optimization of Long-Running High-Memory EDA Jobs on AWS Spot Instances
- M31 Successfully Validates 5nm IP Solution to Empower Global AI Applications
- Cadence Unveils Palladium Z3 and Protium X3 Systems to Usher in a New Era of Accelerated Verification, Software Development and Digital Twins
Most Popular
- Rivos Raises More Than $250M Targeting Data Analytics and Generative AI Markets
- Semiconductor Capacity Is Up, But Mind the Talent Gap
- Zhuhai Chuangfeixin: OTP IP Based on 90nm CMOS Image Sensor Process Technology Successfully Mass Production
- CMC Microsystems and AIoT Canada Sign Memorandum of Understanding to support IoT and semiconductor ecosystem growth in Canada
- Microchip Technology Acquires Neuronix AI Labs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page