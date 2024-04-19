Omni Design Technologies Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., – April 19th, 2024 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), today announced it has joined the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance. Members of this alliance collaborate with Intel Foundry to enable designers to access high-quality IPs, supporting their design needs and project schedule, while optimizing for performance, power, and area (PPA).

As part of the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance, Omni Design Technologies will offer Intel Foundry customers access to innovative high performance, ultra-low power Swift™ Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs), Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) and Analog Front End (AFEs) IPs as well as compact, low power OmniTRUST™ process, voltage and temperature monitors (PVTM) on Intel Foundry’s advanced process technologies.

“Customers are focused on the challenges and opportunities in LiDAR, ADAS, Software Defined Radio, 5G, 6G and data center connectivity and are acting quickly to position themselves to win in these markets,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “Our solutions for Intel Foundry’s advanced process technologies provide customers with access to high performance, low power mixed-signal IP like our Swift™ data converts and PVT monitors, that integrate seamlessly into their SoC, increasing their product differentiation and accelerate their time to market.”

“We are pleased to welcome Omni Design Technologies to the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance,” said Suk Lee, Vice President of the Ecosystem Technology Office, Foundry Services, Intel Corporation. “The alliance ensures that Intel Foundry customers have wide access to industry-leading high-quality IPs, supporting their design needs and project schedule, with optimized performance, power, and area on Intel Foundry nodes. Omni Design’s offerings will enable our customers to deploy high performance and low power Swift data converts, AFEs and supporting temperature and voltage monitoring systems on Intel Foundry advanced processes.”

For more information about Omni Designs’ IP portfolio, please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IPs, from 28nm down through advanced FinFET nodes, which enable differentiated system-on-chips (SoC), in applications ranging from 5G, wireline and optical communications, LiDAR, radar, automotive networking, AI, image sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Our Swift™ ADC and DAC data converter IPs range from 6-bit to 14-bit resolution and from a few MSPS to more than 100 GSPS sampling rates. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaboration with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with five design centers globally.





