Alphawave Semi Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada -- 23 April 2024 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, has published its results for the year ended 31 December 2023

Technology leadership and product portfolio underpin broader customer base of 103 (FY 2022:80)

Over 80% of FY 2023 licence and NRE bookings in advanced nodes

Revenue up 74% year-on-year to US$322m (FY 2022: US$185m)

Operating loss of US$19m compared to an operating profit of US$38m in FY 2022

Adjusted EBITDA1 of US$63m and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% compared with US$47m and 25% in FY 2022

EBITDA1 of US$10m, down from US$49m in FY 2022

Cash generated from operations of US$25m (Restated FY 2022: US$1m)

Cash and cash equivalents balance of US$101m; Net debt of US$119m





