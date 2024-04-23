Credo at TSMC 2024 North America Technology Symposium

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- April 23, 2024 --Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO) an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, is set to showcase its latest SerDes IP and Chiplet technology at three upcoming Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Symposium events in 2024.

April 24th - North American Technology Symposium, booth #420

North American Technology Symposium, booth #420 May 2nd - Austin Technology Workshop

Austin Technology Workshop May 9th - Boston Technology Workshop

At each event Credo will spotlight its SerDes IP and Chiplet solutions, designed to address the evolving demands of next-generation applications, including AI, Machine Learning, high-performance computing, and data center networking. Our unique high-performance, low-power architectures enable customers to achieve energy-efficient solutions for their connectivity needs.

