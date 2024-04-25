Ceva multi-protocol wireless IP could simplify IoT MCU and SoC development

By Anton Shilov, embedded.com (April 24, 2024)

Ceva’s new line up of IPs include Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, next-generation Bluetooth, narrowband IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, ZigBee, Matter), and UWB (FiRA 2.0 for consumer applications and CCC Digital Key 3.0 for automotive applications).

As contemporary devices strive for more connectivity, modern microcontrollers (MCUs) and system-on-chips (SoCs) for mobile, IoT, automotive, industrial, and consumer applications are gaining an increasing number of wireless connectivity technologies to support. As a result, developers of MCUs and SoCs need to either design appropriate IP themselves or license applicable IP from somewhere. Meanwhile, the fastest way to integrate support for multiple wireless standards is to license them from one shop.

To simplify integration of wireless interfaces for its customers, Ceva this month introduced its Ceva-Waves Links family of multi-protocol wireless platform IPs that are designed to work together and can be integrated rapidly into a chip. The lineup of silicon-proven IPs includes Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, next-generation Bluetooth, narrowband IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, ZigBee, Matter), and UWB (FiRA 2.0 for consumer applications and CCC Digital Key 3.0 for automotive applications). The IPs are optimized for co-existence on a single front end radio frequency module (FEM) to reduce physical footprint and can be pre-integrated with a low-power FEM if needed.

