Silvaco Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Santa Clara, CA – April 30, 2024 -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation, today announced it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Silvaco’s common stock from Silvaco at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The IPO price is currently estimated to be between $17 and $19 per share. Silvaco’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SVCO.”

Silvaco currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, selling and marketing activities, research and product development, general and administrative matters, the repayment of outstanding debt, and capital expenditures. Silvaco may elect to use a portion of the net proceeds to satisfy the anticipated tax withholding and remittance obligations in connection with the settlement of certain equity compensation awards of Silvaco’s employees.

Jefferies and TD Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. B. Riley Securities, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Rosenblatt are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846, or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.





