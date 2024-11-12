intoPIX and Media Links: Powering Next-Generation IP Media Transport with JPEG XS at InterBEE 2024

Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2024 – intoPIX is excited to announce that its advanced JPEG XS technology, TicoXS, is now integrated into the Media Links Xscend platform, an IP Media Platform designed for transporting up to 128 high-quality media services across managed and unmanaged IP networks.

This collaboration was successfully deployed during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by a major USA broadcaster, delivering unsurpassed image quality and ultra-low latency for real-time video transport. Excluding transport mechanisms, intoPIX’s FPGA-implemented JPEG XS standard achieves an encode-decode latency of less than 32 video lines—a breakthrough that significantly reduces delay in live broadcasting and sets a new standard for the industry.

Both intoPIX and Media Links play key roles in the Video Services Forum (VSF), contributing to the development and publication of the widely adopted JPEG XS Technical Recommendations.

“Working closely with intoPIX, we are proud to bring JPEG XS to the forefront of IP-based broadcast infrastructure,” said Mark Podesla, Senior Director at Media Links. “Our collaboration ensures that the Xscend platform delivers visually lossless video with ultra-low latency, essential for flawless live broadcasting, as seen during the Olympics.”

The Xscend platform offers an adaptable architecture, accommodating evolving advances in network protocols, user-defined workflows, physical interfaces, compression codecs, and video formats. With JPEG XS, broadcasters can maintain the highest image quality while optimizing bandwidth usage, ensuring reliable media transport over IP networks, even in bandwidth-constrained environments.

“Our shared leadership in the VSF alongside Media Links highlights the importance of JPEG XS as a trusted industry standard,” added Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director, Media Entertainment & ProAV Solutions at intoPIX. “This collaboration is driving the future of IP broadcasting.”

At InterBEE, broadcast professionals are invited to visit the intoPIX booth (#7407) and experience the JPEG XS in Action campaign. This unique exhibition showcases leading equipment powered by JPEG XS technology, demonstrating its incredible benefits to the broadcast world, including first-rate image quality, low latency and efficient bandwidth use. Meetings can be booked here www.intopix.com/interbee

Media Links will be exhibiting at booth # 5609, as well as participating in the IP Pavilion.





