Silicon Creations Collaborates with Interex Semiconductor to Distribute High-Performance IPs in India

ATLANTA, GA, November 28, 2024 — Silicon Creations, a global leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Interex Semiconductor. Through this collaboration, Interex Semiconductor will serve as the sales representative for Silicon Creations' full portfolio of IP solutions across India, providing semiconductor companies with access to high-quality technology to drive faster product innovation.

"We are pleased to partner with Interex Semiconductor to strengthen Silicon Creations’ connection with SoC customers in India, said Rick Ader, VP of Sales at Silicon Creations. “By promoting our IP portfolio to multinational corporations, fabless semiconductor companies, design firms, and startups, the partnership will support the deployment of low-risk, silicon-proven IP blocks tailored to customers' chip development needs and timelines.”

Silicon Creations is renowned for its expertise in high-performance SerDes, PLLs, and analog IP, offering silicon-proven designs optimized for a variety of process technologies from 2nm to 180nm. These IPs are widely deployed in customer SoCs in markets such as networking, IoT, AI, 5G, automotive, and consumer electronics.

“We are thrilled to partner with Silicon Creations and bring their advanced IP solutions to the expanding SoC customer base in India,” said Gautam Naik, CEO of Interex Semiconductor. “This collaboration will allow our clients to leverage proven technology to meet the evolving demands of the semiconductor industry while enhancing scalability, performance, and power efficiency.”

For more information about Silicon Creations’ IP offerings, visit www.siliconcr.com or contact Interex Semiconductor via www.interexsemi.com for inquiries.

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 3 to 180 nanometer process technologies, with 2nm GDS available for deployment. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

About Interex Semiconductor

Interex Semiconductor is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the semiconductor industry. With a focus on delivering high-performance IPs and design services, Interex Semiconductor helps companies streamline their product development and accelerate their time to market. For more information, visit www.interexsemi.com.





