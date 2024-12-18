ARM versus Qualcomm court case opens
By Peter Clarke, eenews Europe (December 17, 2024)
The ARM versus Qualcomm court hearing began Monday with opening statements as the licensor-licensee partners argue over Qualcomm’s right to use acquired IP.
Qualcomm obtained chip designs that are now key to its AI-smartphone and AI-PC ambitions through the purchase of startup Nuvia Inc. for US$1.9 billion in 2021.
The court case is set to last a week – or 22 hours of trial time. Jurors’ deliberations could start as soon as Thursday although there may yet be a settlement before a final judgement.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- ARM versus Qualcomm court case opens
- Reimagining Video Excellence at CES 2025 with intoPIX
- Andes Technology Partners with ProvenRun to Strengthen RISC-V Trusted Execution Environment
- QuickLogic Announces Appointment of Andy Jaros as Vice President of IP Sales
- Synopsys and SiMa.ai Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Automotive Edge AI Solutions
Most Popular
- Dolphin Semiconductor transfers HQ to Canada
- Synopsys and SiMa.ai Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Automotive Edge AI Solutions
- Rapidus Collaborates with Synopsys to Shorten Semiconductor Design Cycles
- Frontgrade Gaisler Leads European Initiative for Ultra Deep Sub-Micron Semiconductor Technology for Space Applications
- M31 Unveils Full Range of Automotive IP Solutions at ICCAD Illuminating the Future of Automotive Chip Development