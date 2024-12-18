ARM versus Qualcomm court case opens

By Peter Clarke, eenews Europe (December 17, 2024)

The ARM versus Qualcomm court hearing began Monday with opening statements as the licensor-licensee partners argue over Qualcomm’s right to use acquired IP.

Qualcomm obtained chip designs that are now key to its AI-smartphone and AI-PC ambitions through the purchase of startup Nuvia Inc. for US$1.9 billion in 2021.

The court case is set to last a week – or 22 hours of trial time. Jurors’ deliberations could start as soon as Thursday although there may yet be a settlement before a final judgement.

