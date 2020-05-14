All Digital Fractional-N PLL for Low-Jitter Clocking - TSMC N6/N7
To give SoC designers the maximum flexibility in constructing clock domains, pPLL03F is a very small (< 0.01 sq mm), low power (< 5mW) PLL. It is well suited to applications with many clock domains, each driven by their own PLL. Multiple PLLs can share power supplies to simplify the overall system.
pPLL03 integrates easily into any SoC design and includes all the views and models required by modern back end flows.
The pPLL03F is built using Perceptia’s second generation all digital PLL technology. This robust technology delivers identical performance regardless of PVT conditions. In GlobalFoundries 22FDX it consumes a small fraction of the area of an analog PLL with comparable performance.
pPLL03F can be used as an integer-N PLL or as a fractional-N PLL. The fractional-N mode provides a high flexibility to choose the best combination of input and output clock frequencies at the system level.
Perceptia further provides integration support and offers customization and migration services.
Features
- Low jitter, suitable for many clocking applications, including high speed digital, ADC, DAC, medium-speed PHY
- Extremely small die area (< 0.01 sq mm), using a ring oscillator
- Output frequency can be from 1 to 400 times the input reference, up to 4GHz
- Reference clock from 10MHz to 500MHz
- Second-generation digital PLL architecture, providing integer and fractional multiplication
- Two PLL outputs via separate postscalers
- Post-scalers programmable from 1 to 2,040
- Lock-detect output
- Can generate a spread-spectrum clock from a clean reference
- Oscillator output duty cycle better than 48 / 52% on CK_PLL_OUT0 and CK_PLL_OUT1
- Highly testable using industry standard flows
- ATPG vectors provided
- Specification of functional tests to supplement ATPG testing
- Industrial operating conditions (-40 to 85°C) with junction temperature up to 100°C
Benefits
- Frequencies up to 4GHz
- Low jitter (< 10ps RMS)
- Small size (< 0.01 sq mm)
- Low Power (< 5mW)
- Support for multi-PLL systems
- Easy integration
- Fractional Multiplication
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Detailed Verilog behavioral model
- Timing models
- LEF5.6 abstract for floor planning/chip assembly
- Integration Guide
- DFT Guide
- Integration support
- Characterization report
- GDSII layout macrocell
- CDL netlist for LVS
- DRC, LVS and SI verification reports
- Netlist model with accompanying documentation allowing integration of the module in scan chains
Applications
- High speed digital systems
- Microprocessors
- General-purpose PLL
- Low-jitter applications
- Moderate SNR ADC/DAC
Block Diagram of the All Digital Fractional-N PLL for Low-Jitter Clocking - TSMC N6/N7
