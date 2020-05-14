Perceptia’s DeepSub™ pPLL03F is an all digital PLL featuring low-jitter and compact area for clocking high speed digital systems with critical timing requirements at up to 4GHz. It is suitable for clocking high speed microprocessor blocks and ADCs/DACs with moderate SNR requirements.



To give SoC designers the maximum flexibility in constructing clock domains, pPLL03F is a very small (< 0.01 sq mm), low power (< 5mW) PLL. It is well suited to applications with many clock domains, each driven by their own PLL. Multiple PLLs can share power supplies to simplify the overall system.



pPLL03 integrates easily into any SoC design and includes all the views and models required by modern back end flows.



The pPLL03F is built using Perceptia’s second generation all digital PLL technology. This robust technology delivers identical performance regardless of PVT conditions. In GlobalFoundries 22FDX it consumes a small fraction of the area of an analog PLL with comparable performance.



pPLL03F can be used as an integer-N PLL or as a fractional-N PLL. The fractional-N mode provides a high flexibility to choose the best combination of input and output clock frequencies at the system level.



Perceptia further provides integration support and offers customization and migration services.



Features

Low jitter, suitable for many clocking applications, including high speed digital, ADC, DAC, medium-speed PHY

Extremely small die area (< 0.01 sq mm), using a ring oscillator

Output frequency can be from 1 to 400 times the input reference, up to 4GHz

Reference clock from 10MHz to 500MHz

Second-generation digital PLL architecture, providing integer and fractional multiplication

Two PLL outputs via separate postscalers

Post-scalers programmable from 1 to 2,040

Lock-detect output

Can generate a spread-spectrum clock from a clean reference

Oscillator output duty cycle better than 48 / 52% on CK_PLL_OUT0 and CK_PLL_OUT1

Highly testable using industry standard flows

ATPG vectors provided



Specification of functional tests to supplement ATPG testing

Industrial operating conditions (-40 to 85°C) with junction temperature up to 100°C

Benefits

Frequencies up to 4GHz

Low jitter (< 10ps RMS)

Small size (< 0.01 sq mm)

Low Power (< 5mW)

Support for multi-PLL systems

Easy integration

Fractional Multiplication

Deliverables

Datasheet

Detailed Verilog behavioral model

Timing models

LEF5.6 abstract for floor planning/chip assembly

Integration Guide

DFT Guide

Integration support

Characterization report

GDSII layout macrocell

CDL netlist for LVS

DRC, LVS and SI verification reports

Netlist model with accompanying documentation allowing integration of the module in scan chains

Applications

High speed digital systems

Microprocessors

General-purpose PLL

Low-jitter applications

Moderate SNR ADC/DAC

Block Diagram of the All Digital Fractional-N PLL for Low-Jitter Clocking - TSMC N6/N7