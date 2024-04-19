PCI Express is a ubiquitous interface for a wide variety of applications, from connecting accelerators and peripheral devices to data center servers to their use in consumer electronics. PCI Express links carry high value information between the host and the peripheral and from endpoint to endpoint.

The Synopsys Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module for PCIe

5.0 provides confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection for Transaction Layer Packets (TLP) over PCI Express interfaces as defined in the PCI-SIG IDE specification. The security module integrates seamlessly with the Synopsys PCIe 5.0 controllers to accelerate SoC integration.