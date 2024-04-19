ASIL B Ready PCIe 5.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP
The Synopsys Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Module for PCIe
5.0 provides confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection for Transaction Layer Packets (TLP) over PCI Express interfaces as defined in the PCI-SIG IDE specification. The security module integrates seamlessly with the Synopsys PCIe 5.0 controllers to accelerate SoC integration.
