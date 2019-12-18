- Silicon IP Catalog >
- Wireline Communication >
- Ethernet >
- Ethernet PHY >
- 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
Gigabit Ethernet PHY
Features
- Comply with IEEE 802.3ab, 802.3u, and 802.3
- Support IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet
- Support IEEE 802.3u Auto-Negotiation and Parallel Detection
- Support auto MDI/MDIX and 10BASE-T AutoPolarity
- Built-in Wake-On-LAN to detect Magic Packet
- GMII/RGMII interface to MAC
- Error-free operation up to 120 meters of CAT5 UTP cable in 1000Base-T
- Multiple loopback modes for diagnostics
- Support BIST mode for mass product test
- External 25MHz crystal/oscillator
- Multiple temperature range: commercial 0°C to 70°C and industrial -20°C to 85°C
View Gigabit Ethernet PHY full description to...
- see the entire Gigabit Ethernet PHY datasheet
- get in contact with Gigabit Ethernet PHY Supplier
Gigabit Ethernet PHY
- Gigabit Ethernet PHY
- Gigabit Ethernet For Fiber & STP/COAX Transceiver PHY
- 10 Gigabit Ethernet 10GBase-W PHY
- 10BASE-T/100BASE-TX/100BASE-FX/1000BASE-T Gigabit Energy Efficient Ethernet PHY; UMC 28nm HPC/Low-K process
- 10BASE-T/100BASE-TX/100BASE-FX/1000BASE-T Gigabit Energy Efficient Ethernet PHY; UMC 28nm HPC+/LOW_K process
- 400 Gigabit Ethernet MAC, Low latency, Low gate count