CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.2 Low Energy IP is a comprehensive and flexible solution for integration into SoCs/ASSPs.



The RW-BLE hardware baseband controller core (RW-BLE-BB), in charge of packet encoding/decoding and frame scheduling, is complemented by a hardware AES128 encryption engine for real time encryption/decryption of the packets.

The firmware is composed of the Link Layer(LL) and Host Control Interface (HCI). It is provided with reference platform drivers and with a small task scheduler offering task management, inter-task communications, message (queues and events) management and timing management, for use as standalone or integrated into other real time OS. For LE Audio applications, it supports the ISO feature.



For a more comprehensive solution, the RW-BLE baseband controller IP is complemented with:

the RW-BLE-SW host protocol stack and profiles. It can be combined with the firmware of the RW-BLE baseband controller to create a fully embedded or fully hosted solution, or run on a separate micro-controller.

the RW-BT-RF IP. This is a complete radio transceiver including modem compliant with Bluetooth low energy.

for full LE Audio support, the Generic Audio Framework (GAF) software package complements the ISO feature. The Apple proprietary MFi LEA software package is also proposed for hearing aid devices.



The combined RW-BLE firmware and RW-BLE-SW host protocol stack and profiles form a highly flexible solution supporting 3 different configurations:

Fully hosted configuration: all software is running on the same embedded processor. There is no HCI. Alternatively, the complete software can run on a host/application processor, driving a CPU-less BLE IC containing the RW-BLE-BB baseband controller core.

Split configuration: lower layers below HCI are running on the embedded processor while the upper layers above HCI are running on the host/application processor.

Fully embedded configuration: all software is running on the embedded processor, while the application is running on the host/application processor.



A processor agnostic turnkey fully integrated platform with embedded open source RISC-V processor is also proposed as a cost effective and short time to market alternative solution.



The RW-BLE-SW host protocol stack and profiles can also be used with any Bluetooth low energy HCI controller IC.



For LE audio applications, CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is well complemented by the CEVA Sound solutions including the CEVA-BX1/2 audio/voice DSPs, ClearVox voice processing software package, Whispro speech recognition software package and a comprehensive list of CODECs and other sound processing software packages. The HillCrest Labs MotionEngine is another complementary software package optimized for touch and motion detection in headsets and earbuds.

Features

Compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy versions 4.2/5/5.1/5.2 specifications

Supports all mandatory and optional features of Bluetooth low energy, including all the BLE4.2, BLE5 and BLE5.1 features such as LE 2Mbps, LE Long Range, LE Advertising Extensions, LE Channel Selection #2, LE Direction Finding with AoA/AoD, ISO for LE Audio support

Optimized architecture for scatternet operations (master + slaves simultaneous links, including several simultaneous slave links)

Supports all BLE packet types

Supports master and slave modes

Supports all states: standby, advertising, scanning, initiating, connection, ...

White list

Frequency Hopping with channel assessment for higher link robustness and improved coexistence with interferers such as Wi-Fi devices

Embedded coexistence interface for collocation with other wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Zigbee, ...

AES128 encryption

Complete software protocol stack: Link Layer (LL), Host Control Interface (HCI), L2CAP, Attribute Protocol (ATT), Security Management Protocol (SMP), Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), Generic Access Profile (GAP), and a comprehensive list of services and profiles (Proximity, Find Me, Health Thermometer, HOGP, A4WP, ...).

Standard Bluetooth Mesh profile is available for lighting and other mesh smart home / building applications.

Generic Audio Framework (GAF) is also available for full LE audio support.

Benefits

Hardware core designed in synthesizable Verilog for easy technology migration

Hardware encryption

Flexible and portable software written in C. The software can run on any processor, including ARM Cortex M family, ARC EM, RISC-V, Cortus, Andes, etc.

Low operating frequency selectable between 8 and 32 MHz

Support of 32000 Hz and 32768 Hz low power clock

AMBA2 AHB bus or SPI interface for easy integration into any ASIC or SiP

Designed for minimal power consumption

Low gate count

Low MIPS and low memory footprint

Support of RF qualification mode and regulatory body

DFT ready, accepted by major ATPG tools

Deliverables

hardware: verilog RTL, testbench, compilation, simulation and synthesis scripts

software: C

documents

test tool running on Windows or Linux

Applications