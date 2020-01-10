RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.2 Low Energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles
The RW-BLE hardware baseband controller core (RW-BLE-BB), in charge of packet encoding/decoding and frame scheduling, is complemented by a hardware AES128 encryption engine for real time encryption/decryption of the packets.
The firmware is composed of the Link Layer(LL) and Host Control Interface (HCI). It is provided with reference platform drivers and with a small task scheduler offering task management, inter-task communications, message (queues and events) management and timing management, for use as standalone or integrated into other real time OS. For LE Audio applications, it supports the ISO feature.
For a more comprehensive solution, the RW-BLE baseband controller IP is complemented with:
The combined RW-BLE firmware and RW-BLE-SW host protocol stack and profiles form a highly flexible solution supporting 3 different configurations:
A processor agnostic turnkey fully integrated platform with embedded open source RISC-V processor is also proposed as a cost effective and short time to market alternative solution.
The RW-BLE-SW host protocol stack and profiles can also be used with any Bluetooth low energy HCI controller IC.
For LE audio applications, CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is well complemented by the CEVA Sound solutions including the CEVA-BX1/2 audio/voice DSPs, ClearVox voice processing software package, Whispro speech recognition software package and a comprehensive list of CODECs and other sound processing software packages. The HillCrest Labs MotionEngine is another complementary software package optimized for touch and motion detection in headsets and earbuds.
Features
- Compliant with the Bluetooth Low Energy versions 4.2/5/5.1/5.2 specifications
- Supports all mandatory and optional features of Bluetooth low energy, including all the BLE4.2, BLE5 and BLE5.1 features such as LE 2Mbps, LE Long Range, LE Advertising Extensions, LE Channel Selection #2, LE Direction Finding with AoA/AoD, ISO for LE Audio support
- Optimized architecture for scatternet operations (master + slaves simultaneous links, including several simultaneous slave links)
- Supports all BLE packet types
- Supports master and slave modes
- Supports all states: standby, advertising, scanning, initiating, connection, ...
- White list
- Frequency Hopping with channel assessment for higher link robustness and improved coexistence with interferers such as Wi-Fi devices
- Embedded coexistence interface for collocation with other wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Zigbee, ...
- AES128 encryption
- Complete software protocol stack: Link Layer (LL), Host Control Interface (HCI), L2CAP, Attribute Protocol (ATT), Security Management Protocol (SMP), Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), Generic Access Profile (GAP), and a comprehensive list of services and profiles (Proximity, Find Me, Health Thermometer, HOGP, A4WP, ...).
- Standard Bluetooth Mesh profile is available for lighting and other mesh smart home / building applications.
- Generic Audio Framework (GAF) is also available for full LE audio support.
Benefits
- Hardware core designed in synthesizable Verilog for easy technology migration
- Hardware encryption
- Flexible and portable software written in C. The software can run on any processor, including ARM Cortex M family, ARC EM, RISC-V, Cortus, Andes, etc.
- Low operating frequency selectable between 8 and 32 MHz
- Support of 32000 Hz and 32768 Hz low power clock
- AMBA2 AHB bus or SPI interface for easy integration into any ASIC or SiP
- Designed for minimal power consumption
- Low gate count
- Low MIPS and low memory footprint
- Support of RF qualification mode and regulatory body
- DFT ready, accepted by major ATPG tools
Deliverables
- hardware: verilog RTL, testbench, compilation, simulation and synthesis scripts
- software: C
- documents
- test tool running on Windows or Linux
Applications
- IoT, smart home, smart building
- Tag, asset tracking
- Sport & Fitness: wristband, smartwatch, heartrate monitor, running speed, cycling speed, weight scale
- Medical: thermometer, glucose monitor, blood pressure monitor, ...
- Remote control: mouse, keyboard, game pad
- Direction Finding, accurate indoor localisation and asset tracking
- True Wireless Stereo earbuds, hearing aid devices, headsets, speakers
- Wireless charging (A4WP)
- Mesh: lighting, sensors, ...
