The IntelliProp IPP-SA128A-PM (SATA Port Multiplier with Sandbox) device is an IP core that provides SATA Port Multiplier functionality with support for up to 15 SATA storage devices. The IP core is comprised of an industry compliant design to support port multiplier and SATA bridging applications, so time to market and integration costs are reduced by leveraging existing investments in SATA bridging logic. The SATA compatible logic cores can be connected to any standard SATA interface, and will automatically negotiate to compatible connection speeds.



The SATA Port Multiplier contains four specific blocks. The Host Port contains a SATA Device IP core and connects to the PC. Frames are transferred to the Bridging logic and if required the Customer Specific Logic. Based on routing information the frames are routed to the correct SATA Drive through the Device Port. Return frames from the Device Port are checked for the port field and updated prior to going through the Bridging Logic and Customer Specific Logic to the Host Port and finally to the PC.



Features

Extendable to support from 1 to 15 storage devices

Fully compliant with SATA 6.0Gbps industry specification

Automatic speed negotiation supporting SATA 1.5Gbps, SATA 3.0Gbps and SATA 6.0Gbps speeds

Fully independent speed support per SATA port

SATA Host and Device interfaces of the Port Multiplier utilize IntelliProp’s proven SATA IP Cores.

SATA Host and Device interfaces are compliant to the industry SATA specification

Compatible with SATA port multiplier specification

Provides port for customer specific logic

Additional configurability and features available upon request

Customer specific logic may be added to the data path between the host and device ports

Allows customer to control flow of frames between the host and device ports by delaying frame transfer

Supports Command Based Transfers and FIS based transfers

Applications

Block Diagram of the SATA Port Multiplier with Sandbox IP Core