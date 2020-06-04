AXI / AHB / APB - SPI Flash Memory Controller - Octal/Quad/Dual/Single SPI I/O - CPU access to Flash and optional Execute-in-Place (XIP), Boot, DMA
Second-Generation Valhall-based GPU
Benefits
- Delivers Superior Performance for Innovative Features
- Performance uplifts on high-fidelity titles supporting up to 24 shader cores, Asynchronous Top Level and tiler improvements for complex PC and console-like gaming experiences on mobile.
- Longer Battery Life for Entertainment & Productivity
- Includes the Asynchronous Top Level feature and new FMA for improvements in power consumption and longer battery life on the go.
- Manages Increased ML Workloads
- Revolutionizing the way games are played with more ML performance through Mali-G78, making games smarter and more realistic.
