180SMIC_G2PHY_01 is an IP intended for use in passive UHF transponder applications. IP derives its operating power from an RF electromagnetic field generated by a reader, which is received and rectified. The IP contains two UHFAp and UHFAn antenna pads. The IP sends the answer back to the reader using a backscatter modulation technique. 180SMIC_G2PHY_01 provides a fast and flexible anti-collision protocol based on internal random number generator according to EPC standard. The IP supports all EPC C1G2 V2 mandatory commands. Short-time memory block provides 4-bit storage with persistence values according to EPC C1G2 V2 standard. The operation of the IP-block must be carried out in conjunction with external non-volatile memory. The ability to access external memory for a third-party user (for example, through the HF NFC interface) is implemented according to the "First in and First Served" principle.