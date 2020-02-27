Multi-Protocol PHY Verification IP
The PHY VIP solution is designed to address the unique challenges of PHY design verification that are often not addressed with higher layer VIP:
* Built-in, end-to-end scoreboard to ensure the integrity of the data across the PHY-RX path and TX path, as well as loopback (where applicable)
* Ability to send protocol-agnostic traffic, to easily test scenarios without the overhead of the higher protocol layers
* Ability to connect to a protocol VIP to simulate protocol linkup and real protocol traffic
* Enhanced support for SSC and jitter on the serial interface to stress receiver logic
* Coverage on both serial and parallel interfaces
* Latency checking on both TX and RX data paths
* Includes a PHY monitor that ensures all actions on the parallel interface are properly propagated to the serial interface and vice versa
* TripleCheck™ test suite, uniquely designed to address PHY specific scenarios with vPlan mapped to the relevant parallel interface specification
Features
- PIPE specification version 4.3, 4.4.1 and 5.2 supports PHY layer for PCIe (3/4/5), USB 3.x, USB4, SATA, and DP.
- C-PHY specification versions 1.2 and 2.0 and D-PHY specification versions 1.2, 2.1 and 2.5
- MIPI M-PHY version 2.0, 3.1 and 4.0
- Latest DFI specification versions, supports protocols for DDR4, DDR5, LPDDR4, LPDDR4, HBM2/HBM3
Benefits
- Active, passive configuration
- Flexible error injection capability
- Exhaustive cover items for each protocol layer
- Ability to configure all timing parameters
