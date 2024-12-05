Early Interactive Short Isolation for Faster SoC Verification
By Ritu Walia, Siemens (December 4, 2024)
In modern semiconductor design, shrinking technology nodes and increasing circuit complexity make layout versus schematic (LVS) verification more challenging. One of the most common and critical errors designers find during LVS runs is shorted nets. Identifying and isolating these shorts early in the process is essential to meeting deadlines and ensuring a high-quality design. However, finding shorts in early design cycles can be a time-consuming and resource-intensive task because the design is “dirty” with numerous shorted nets.
To tackle this challenge, designers need a robust LVS solution to address shorts early in the design flow. This article explores common short isolation challenges and presents a novel solution that integrates LVS runs with a powerful debug environment for faster and more efficient verification.
