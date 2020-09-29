The Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) codec for DesignWare® ARC® Processors is a super-wideband speech audio coding standard. The original specification was developed by 3GPP and described in 3GPP TS 26.441. EVS is the mandatory audio codec for super-wideband transmissions via VoLTE. This codec offers up to 20 kHz audio bandwidth, with high robustness to delay jitter and packet losses due to its channel aware coding and improved packet loss concealment. The application areas for this codec cover improved telephony and teleconferencing, audio-visual conferencing services, and cellular streaming audio.

Features

The ARC EVS codec has the following features:

32 ms of total algorithmic delay

Supports voice/audio

{8, 16, 32, 48} kHz sample rates

Bitrates from 5.9 kbit/s up to 128 kbit/s

Enhanced interoperation with AMR-WB

Supports voice activity detection (VAD), discontinuous transmission (DTX), comfort noise generation (CNG) and jitter buffer management (JBM)

High robustness to packet loss

Benefits

Enhanced inter-operation with AMR-WB

Supported ARC Cores: EM5D, EM7D, EM9D, EM11D, EM45D, HS47D

