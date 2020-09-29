Security Protocol Accelerators provide increased performance, ease-of-use, and advanced security features
Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) Codec for ARC Processors
Features
- The ARC EVS codec has the following features:
- 32 ms of total algorithmic delay
- Supports voice/audio
- {8, 16, 32, 48} kHz sample rates
- Bitrates from 5.9 kbit/s up to 128 kbit/s
- Enhanced interoperation with AMR-WB
- Supports voice activity detection (VAD), discontinuous transmission (DTX), comfort noise generation (CNG) and jitter buffer management (JBM)
- High robustness to packet loss
Benefits
- Enhanced inter-operation with AMR-WB
- Supported ARC Cores: EM5D, EM7D, EM9D, EM11D, EM45D, HS47D
Deliverables
- Software Library - The software library for the ARC EVS codec includes:
- Optimized source code
- Associated make-files for building the EVS codec
- Usage example of the EVS codec
- Documentation The following documentation is available for the ARC EVS codec:
- Release Notes
- Getting Started
- Reference Guide
