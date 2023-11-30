PQCryptoLib (PQS-SW-CLB) is a generic software library with a C/C++ interface of FIPS 140-3-ready, post-quantum (PQC) and classical cryptographic algorithms. It can be used to design your own SDK, or be implemented as part of PQShield’s software development kit, PQSDK.



PQCryptoLib is designed to provide post-quantum security using multiple algorithms, including those supported by NIST. The goal of PQCryptoLib is to help organizations transition to quantum-resistant cryptographic schemes, by providing support for classical and post-quantum key derivation, as well as providing an implementation of hybrid-key derivation within the TLS key schedule.

Block Diagram of the Post-Quantum Software Library Software IP