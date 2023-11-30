Post-Quantum Software Library
PQCryptoLib is designed to provide post-quantum security using multiple algorithms, including those supported by NIST. The goal of PQCryptoLib is to help organizations transition to quantum-resistant cryptographic schemes, by providing support for classical and post-quantum key derivation, as well as providing an implementation of hybrid-key derivation within the TLS key schedule.
Block Diagram of the Post-Quantum Software Library Software IP
