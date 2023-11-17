Synopsys CXL Protocol Verification Solutions Proven with Real World Vendor Devices at the CXL Compliance Test Event

Industry Expert Blogs
Nov. 17, 2023
Key Highlights
- Synopsys demonstrated 2 setups that we’re interoperable with multiple vendor devices
- Setups were tested with AI accelerators, memory expanders, retimers, and host devices
- Synopsys executed CXL Compliance Verification (CV) tests for CXL1.1 and CXL2.0
About the Event
The CXL Consortium Compliance Test Event 002 (CTE 002) took place October 2-6, 2023 in Portland, Oregon, US. The event enabled consortium members to test their solution’s interoperability with other consortium members and vendors. Members were allowed to test compliance specified testcases and check their product’s Interoperability in the field.
Synopsys protocol verification experts demonstrated 2 setups covering host and device configurations by using Synopsys Virtual System Adaptor (VSA), Speed Adaptors (SA) and transactor over ZeBu® EP1, the industry’s fastest emulation platform. See figures below for the Host and Device setups presented.
