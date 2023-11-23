Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) & MLO vs. Wi-Fi 6/6E (IEEE 802.11ax): What to Ask for Optimal Design Considerations

Since the establishment of the Wi-Fi Alliance in 1999, Wi-Fi technology has consistently advanced to meet the ever-increasing demand for faster speeds and support for a greater number of devices. Its popularity has grown to the extent that it has become a common term in the dictionary. Today, it serves as the ubiquitous internet connection for a diverse array of clients, ranging from data-hungry devices such as laptops, smartphones, TVs, and set-top boxes, to data-tweeting IoT gadgets that send out occasional updates, like home and office appliances. According to ABI, annual Wi-Fi enabled device shipments are on a continual rise and are projected to surpass 5 billion units by 2028, with the primary driving force for future growth expected to come from the Smart/Connected Home, Wearable and IoT market segments.

Wi-Fi technology today exists in many kinds of flavors and configurations, supporting hundreds of features with various levels of complexity. It may be challenging for a device maker to select the right specification that fulfills the functionality, performance, cost, and power consumption constraints. This article provides insight on important parameters to consider to determine the best choice.

