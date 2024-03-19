NeuReality Accelerates 7nm AI Chip Tape-Out with Cloud-Based Emulation

HMAC-SHA-2 (224/256/384/512) 100 Million Trace DPA Resistant Crypto Accelerato
NeuReality Accelerates 7nm AI Chip Tape-Out with Cloud-Based EmulationSynopsys Blog - Idan Berko (Synopsys) and Maxim Monadeev (NeuReality)
Mar. 19, 2024
Say you’re a small company with a big idea, but are just getting started. Because your first silicon AI chip design is in development, you have a limited budget to get your offering off the ground. You also know that, given competitive pressures, the faster you get to market, the better. In this scenario, any tools or technologies that can help accelerate the AI chip design and verification process can also provide a foundation for your company’s success.
For Caesarea, Israel-based NeuReality, which develops purpose-built AI inference platforms, its helping hand came by way of cloud-based chip design emulation, specifically Synopsys ZeBu® Cloud. Rather than go through the costly, time-consuming process of building its own semiconductor emulation infrastructure, NeuReality took advantage of the flexibility, scalability, and elasticity of the cloud, and achieved tape-out and production of the world’s most complex chips on schedule. Read on to learn more about NeuReality’s quest to make AI adoption easy.
