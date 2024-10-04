Samsung Highlights Work to Bring RISC-V to Tizen

In case you missed it at the 2024 Samsung Developer Conference today, our partners at Samsung Visual Display discussed the work they have been doing to port the Tizen operating system to RISC-V. Tizen is an open-source operating system (OS) that is used in many Samsung smart T.V.s and it makes sense that they would look to the fast growing, global open-standard RISC-V to develop future systems. The presentation showed the results of efforts at both companies to expand the capabilities of the already robust Tizen approach. At the event they also demonstrated a T.V. running on RISC-V and using a SiFive Performance P470 based core.

SiFive and RISC-V products have many current and future applications in consumer devices and across the IoT. As major software ecosystems continue to optimize for RISC-V we expect to see much continued progress in the months ahead and it makes sense also that an important OS like Tizen would include RISC-V capabilities.

The low power, flexibility and performance benefits of SiFive’s Performance cores are ideal for products like Smart TVs and we are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on ways to bring RISC-V to Tizen in the future. Our global hardware and software teams have worked closely with Samsung teams to understand the challenges and today’s announcement is the culmination of a lot of great work by teams at both companies.

The presentation marks an exciting milestone and highlighted an important new piece of the inevitable RISC-V ecosystem.