Progressing on Track: PCIe 7.0 Specification, Version 0.7 Now Available for Member Review

As we enter 2025, I am pleased to announce PCIe 7.0 specification, version 0.7 is now available for member review. This specification version incorporates all the feedback we received from members on version 0.5 released in April 2024 and brings us one step closer to the full release of the PCIe 7.0 specification, targeted for 2025.

I would like to recognize the hard work of our PCI-SIG® technical work groups, composed of volunteers who generously dedicate their time to the development of the PCIe specifications. Thanks to them we are going to achieve our cadence of releasing a new specification every three years.

The PCIe 7.0 specification includes the following feature goals:

Doubling the bandwidth of PCIe 6.0 specification (64 GT/s) to 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration

Utilizing PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling

Focusing on the channel parameters and reach

Continuing to deliver low-latency and high-reliability targets

Improving power efficiency

Maintaining backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

PCIe 7.0 technology is a high-bandwidth, low-latency I/O interconnect targeted to support data-intensive, emerging applications, including 800G Ethernet, AI/ML, Cloud and Quantum Computing, Hyperscale Data Centers, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Military/Aerospace.

