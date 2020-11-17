Ultra-low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP Core licensed to a European Semiconductor company for battery powered IOT & Wearable applications
November 17, 2020 – T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its Ultra-low power Multi-Constellation GNSS Digital IP for integration into a NB-IOT SoC for lOT logistical and wearable applications.
The Ultra-low power GNSS digital IP supports all GNSS Constellation: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BEIDOU 3, QZSS, IRNSS and SBAS. The IP supports simultaneous multi-band L1, L2, L5 and S band signal reception when connected to a suitable RF receiver. The innovative flexible dynamically scalable correlator architecture delivers higher precision and fast signal acquisition in all scenarios at a very low power consumption and small silicon area. The GNSS IP can be configured for a snapshot location measurement, low power/low duty cycle tracking to high precision navigation.
“I am seeing a huge demand for location capability for integration into Cellular IOT and Wearable SoCs, Location has become a mandatory feature, this is our 6th GNSS IP license in past 12 months, GNSS is “the next” killer App.” said Mr. Kandpal, T2M Marketing Executive
T2M has a comprehensive IP system solution for GNSS & NB-IOT/Cat-M SoC developments comprising of RF IP, Digital IP and SW:-
- GNSS RF Receiver RF IP L1/2 & L5 individual bands very low power
- RF-IP (2.6Ghz-100MHz) supporting GNSS L1/2/5, NB-IOT, Cat-M1, Bluetooth, ZigBee, WiFi, LORA, Sigfox
- NB-IOT certified R14 Digital Modem and Protocol Stack SW, GSM for fall back if required
- Bluetooth & ZigBee Link-Layer, Protocol Stacks, Profiles, Mesh, Apps
These IPs are optimized for low power battery powered IOT applications such as Indoor positioning, asset tracking, beacons, sensor networks as well as Wearables, Hearables, Sports, Health applications.
About T2M
T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Wireless, IoT, Audio and Consumer SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/semiconductor-ip-core/gnss-ip/ultra-low-power-gps-galileo-glonass-beidou3-qzss-irnss-sbas-gnss-digital-silicon-proven-ip-core
