PUFsecurity Unveils Next-Gen Crypto Coprocessor PUFcc7 Featuring High-speed Performance and TLS 1.3 Support

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- March 28t, 2024 -- PUFsecurity, the leading company in developing PUF-based security IP solutions, introduces its new Crypto Coprocessor member, PUFcc7. PUFcc7 features enhanced speed performance and upgraded crypto engines that fully support customers in meeting TLS 1.3 and FIPS 186-5 requirements.

PUFcc Series Crypto Coprocessor IP presents its uniqueness in the combination of a PUF-based hardware root of trust with a full suite of cryptographic algorithms. The whole IP is further protected with a comprehensive anti-tamper shell. In response to the rapidly evolving security demands of this era, where new applications and regulations continue to emerge, PUFsecurity's PUFcc series has obtained internationally-recognized certifications, including NIST-CAVP, PSA Certified Level 2 Ready, and PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component certification is underway. The new family member PUFcc7 is also designed to meet the latest communication protocol TLS 1.3 and FIPS 186-5.

PUFcc7 boasts upgraded PKC, SHA, and MAC algorithms. In the PKC part, PUFcc7 has added EdDSA, X25519, and X448. The overall performance of the Public Key Algorithm is further enhanced by providing customers with three levels of performance settings for more flexibility. To boost security strength, PUFcc7 provides four PKC configurations supporting 256, 384, 521, and RSA. The addition of SHA3 and KMAC allows PUFcc7 to fully meet TLS1.3 requirements. The Key Wrapping method also provides further encryption processing options based on the natural randomness inherent to the PUF.

"PUFcc is the only high-integrated solution on the market that combines a hardware root of trust and a complete crypto engine. The new member, PUFcc7, further demonstrates the product's scalability and flexibility to adapt to the evolving standards." PUFsecurity Marketing Vice President Sam Chung said, " Aside from TLS protocols, PUFsecurity always helps our customers to stay one step ahead. We are confident that we can provide long-term support to all customers in facing this rapidly changing era ."

PUFsecurity

PUFsecurity is a subsidiary of eMemory and is dedicated to innovating PUF-based security solutions. By leveraging our technical acumen and achievements, including core IPs such as NeoPUF and OTP from eMemory, PUFsecurity brings PUF-based security to the market. The latest solutions include Secure OTP, Hardware Root-of-Trust Module (PUFrt), Secure Crypto Coprocessor (PUFcc), and Flash Protection Series. PUFsecurity can quickly offer PUF-based security IP solutions with superior performance and cost-efficiency in a wide range of technology platforms with eMemory's technology support. For more information, please visit: http://www.pufsecurity.com





