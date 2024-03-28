VeriSilicon's complete Bluetooth Low Energy IP solution is fully compliant with LE Audio specification

Enabling higher quality audio streaming across various applications with lower power and cost

Shanghai, China, March 28, 2024 -- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced its complete Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) IP solution has achieved full compliance with LE Audio specification, including certifications for the LE Audio protocol stack and Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3). This solution is applicable to mobile phones, Bluetooth earphones including True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, speakers, and other extensive audio application scenarios. The declaration details can be accessed on Bluetooth SIG’s website by searching for its Qualified Design ID (QDID: 206187).

LE Audio is the new Bluetooth audio technology standard introduced by Bluetooth SIG based on Bluetooth 5.2 and above specifications, aiming to deliver a higher quality audio experience. VeriSilicon’s complete BLE IP solution includes RF IP, baseband IP, software protocol stack, and has already passed the Bluetooth 5.3 certification. This solution leverages BLE technology, offering lower power consumption, and employs Isochronous Channels transmission technology for lower audio transmission latency and improved signal quality. Moreover, the solution also supports innovative Bluetooth capabilities of LE Audio such as Auracast™ broadcast audio and Multi-Stream Audio.

VeriSilicon’s complete BLE IP solution integrates its self-developed LC3 to deliver real-time, low-power, and low-distortion audio processing. It supports various calculation precisions including 16-bit, 32-bit fixed-point processing, and 32-bit floating-point processing, while also accommodating all audio profiles of LE Audio, thus catering to diverse application scenarios. It has been deeply optimized for VeriSilicon’s ZSP Digital Signal Processor (DSP) and mainstream processors like Arm Cortex-M and RISC-V, minimizing memory and CPU resource usage, and can be easily ported to other MCUs and DSPs. VeriSilicon’s LC3 can be licensed independently for flexible integration. When seamlessly integrated with VeriSilicon’s BLE controller and protocol stack, it can also provide customers with a complete LE Audio hardware and software solution, streamlining the development process for high-performance audio products.

“Through years of dedicated work in Bluetooth technology, we have developed hardware reference designs and application software solutions tailored to different market demands based on our proprietary IPs and IoT embedded software platforms. Obtaining full LE Audio certification will further empower our customers to develop next-generation audio products more efficiently with reduced power consumption and costs, thus expediting product launches,” said Wiseway Wang, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Custom Silicon Platform Division at VeriSilicon. “Moving forward, VeriSilicon will explore new LE Audio application scenarios, bringing more comprehensive solutions to customers. We also look forward to seeing our customers launch more innovative LE Audio products by leveraging VeriSilicon’s solutions to jointly propel the advancement of Bluetooth audio technology and market.”

