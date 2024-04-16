Fraunhofer IIS offers JPEG XS plugin for NVIDIA´s Holoscan for Media Architecture
Erlangen, Germany/NAB, Las Vegas -- February 16, 2024 -- The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS today announces it has developed JPEG XS plugins and microservices especially designed for seamless data processing and exchange with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media Architecture, a software defined platform that enables developers to easily build and deploy live media applications. By combining Fraunhofer IIS´ JPEG XS SDKs (software development kit) with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media Architecture, developers can realize ubiquitous solutions for cloud and on-premises systems. Both companies combine their strength to allow a direct data transfer from network interface cards (NICs) to graphic cards and Fraunhofer IIS JPEG XS SDKs.
Fraunhofer IIS offers JPEG XS SDKs for various platforms, including x86, Arm and NVIDIA processors. Now, with the inclusion of their new JPEG XS plugins and microservices help expand the NVIDIA Holoscan for Media platform, facilitating seamless data processing and exchange. Holoscan for Media provides a platform for software-defined broadcasting by combining high-performance NICs with graphic cards and application-supporting SDKs. Together with the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK and CUDA toolkits, IP-based solutions including SMPTE ST 2110, AMWA NMOS, RIST and SRT can be built. While Holoscan for Media originally addressed both uncompressed and low-bit-rate streaming workflows, the integration of Fraunhofer´s JPEG XS SDKs provides a way to deliver an IP-based low-latency mezzanine video compression transport.
Developers profit from a ubiquitous solution
By combining these SDKs with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media Architecture, a ubiquitous solution for cloud and on-premises systems can be realized. The Fraunhofer IIS JPEG XS SDKs provide an interface and API that fit directly into the Holoscan for Media platform. If customers want to implement a cloud-based cluster system for ST2110-22 with JPEG XS processing, or an embedded solution using the NVIDIA Jetson platform, this is the ideal way to go.
“This optimized data processing pipeline combines NVIDIA’s expertise in high-data throughput IP interfaces and accelerated computing with the coding technologies of Fraunhofer IIS,” explains Siegfried Foessel, Head of the moving picture technology department at Fraunhofer IIS.
Nir Nitzani, Senior Director of Networking Media and Entertainment Product Marketing Management at NVIDIA, adds: “NVIDIA GPUDirect and Direct Packet Placing allow a direct data transfer from the NIC to the GPU. This is where the Fraunhofer JPEG XS plugin comes in, unpacking and decoding the JPEG XS RTP stream to eliminate time-consuming processing by the CPU and bottlenecks in workflows and data pipelines.” And by using a Docker container-based architecture, the processing and services can be used on many different platforms.
Visit us to get a demo of our SDKs at NAB, Las Vegas Convention Center,
Booth W2857, West Hall.
|
Search Silicon IP
Fraunhofer IIS Hot IP
Related News
- Fraunhofer IESE Partners With Arteris To Accelerate Advanced Network-on-chip Architecture Development for AI/ML Applications
- Fraunhofer IIS and IHSE announce their partnership for new JPEG XS implementations at IBC 2023
- Fraunhofer IIS introduces Application Support Package to facilitate JPEG XS Integration
- Flexibility, durability and trust - RISC-V conquers the processor market
- The Future of Mobility: Fraunhofer IPMS drives the Revolution in Vehicle Architecture
Breaking News
- Movellus Extends Droop Management Leadership with Aeonic Generate™ AWM3
- Fraunhofer IIS offers JPEG XS plugin for NVIDIA´s Holoscan for Media Architecture
- CMC Microsystems and AIoT Canada Sign Memorandum of Understanding to support IoT and semiconductor ecosystem growth in Canada
- OPENEDGES Unveils ENLIGHT Pro: A High-Performance NPU IP Quadrupling its Previous Generation's Performance
- Microchip Technology Acquires Neuronix AI Labs
Most Popular
- Semiconductor Capacity Is Up, But Mind the Talent Gap
- MIPS Continues To Expand With The Addition Of Industry Leaders from NVIDIA, Google and SiFive
- Creonic GmbH Introduces Fast Fourier Transform IP Core
- Brazil and Europe sign innovative project with RISC-V technology for HPC
- New Wave Design and Verification Announces Strategic Brand Evolution to Sharpen Focus on Innovation and Growth
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page