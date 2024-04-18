Cadence Announces Most Comprehensive True Hybrid Cloud Solution to Provide Seamless Data Access and Management

April 18, 2024 -- Building upon its leadership in hybrid cloud solutions, Cadence announced industry’s most comprehensive True Hybrid Cloud solution for enterprise, enabling Cadence customers to seamlessly transition to hybrid cloud environments. This solution provides customers with the flexibility and simplicity they need to leverage a single data source and move between cloud, on-premises, or hybrid multi-cloud environments without any intervention from IT teams managing those clusters.

In 2021, Cadence announced the industry’s first innovative hybrid cloud solutions, which have set the standard for hybrid cloud at the product level, such as Virtuoso ADE Cloud and Clarity 3D Solver Cloud, in EDA by seamlessly transferring only the required data to the cloud and back for peak simulation needs with the click of a button from a desktop environment. With this new announcement, Cadence extends its leadership by having the most comprehensive hybrid cloud solution for enterprise and desktop-based users alike.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Cadence to deliver a seamless hybrid cloud experience for their customers," said Krish Vitaldevara, senior vice president, Platform Products at NetApp. "ONTAP FlexCache is designed to simplify data access and management in hybrid cloud environments, making it an ideal solution for Cadence customers who need to leverage a single data source and move between cloud, on-premises, or hybrid multi-cloud environments."

NetApp’s ONTAP FlexCache is a powerful data management solution that enables customers to access data from anywhere, anytime, without explicit synchronization of incremental data changes. This capability, offered in Cadence OnCloud Managed Service solutions reduces the initial setup time from days to hours and completely remove the need for explicit synchronization of incremental data changes, resulting in faster time to market for new product development and introduction and gaining a fast-moving advantage in the industry. This capability is available for customer managed hybrid cloud environments as well.

"Our collaboration with NetApp delivers the perfect blend of simplicity and flexibility that our customers require to succeed in a hybrid cloud environment," said Tarak Ray, CIO of Cadence. "By leveraging our True Hybrid Cloud Solution, we can reduce the additional storage need by up to 90% in many cases, making it an ideal solution for distributed product development across multiple sites."

Cadence and NetApp are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable customers to succeed in their electronic design automation workflows. This collaboration is a testament to both companies' commitment to providing the best possible experience for their customers.

Learn How Cadence Hybrid Cloud Simplifies Data Lift and Shift(opens in a new tab).

Explore Cadence OnCloud solutions and sign up for a free trial.





