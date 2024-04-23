Huawei Mate 60 Pro processor made on SMIC 7nm N+2 process

Huawei’s latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, contains a 7nm HiSilicon Kirin processor made on SMIC’s N+2 process, concludes TechInsights.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 22, 2024)

Although seen as a considerable technical achievement to make the chip without EUV tools, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, told CBS News: “What it tells me is the export controls are working because that chip is not nearly as good. … it’s years behind what we have in the United States,”

