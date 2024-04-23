Huawei Mate 60 Pro processor made on SMIC 7nm N+2 process
Huawei’s latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, contains a 7nm HiSilicon Kirin processor made on SMIC’s N+2 process, concludes TechInsights.
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 22, 2024)
Although seen as a considerable technical achievement to make the chip without EUV tools, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, told CBS News: “What it tells me is the export controls are working because that chip is not nearly as good. … it’s years behind what we have in the United States,”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Innosilicon Achieves World-First Tapeout Success on SMIC N+1 Process
- Huawei planning on using SMIC to fab 7nm ICs this year
- SMIC shipping 7nm ICs
- SMIC: Advanced Process Technologies and Gov't Funding (Part 2)
- Cadence Achieves EDA Certification for TSMC 5nm and 7nm+ FinFET Process Technologies to Facilitate Mobile and HPC Design Creation
Breaking News
- Cadence Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
- Rambus Advances AI 2.0 with GDDR7 Memory Controller IP
- Faraday Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
- RAAAM Memory Technologies Closes $4M Seed Round to Commercialize Super Cost Effective On-Chip Memory Solutions
- Alphawave Semi Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023
Most Popular
- GUC provides 3DIC ASIC total service package to AI/HPC/Networking customers
- Omni Design Technologies Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance
- Faraday Partners with Arm to Innovate AI-driven Vehicle ASICs
- Semiconductor Capacity Is Up, But Mind the Talent Gap
- Efabless Announces the Release of the OpenLane 2 Development Platform, Transforming Custom Silicon Design Flows