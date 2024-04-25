Fundamental Inventions Enable the Best PPA and Most Portable eFPGA/DSP/SDR/AI IP for Adaptable SoCs

Flex Logix Patents & Applications Surpass 100

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , April 25, 2024 -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and reconfigurable DSP/SDR/AI solutions, announced that it now has over 100 total worldwide patents and applications on fundamental inventions that enable the best reconfigurable solutions for FPGA, DSP/SDR and AI.

EFLX eFPGA has PPA (power/performance/area) metrics comparable to the established FPGA suppliers. And EFLX is available or in design for over a dozen nodes from 180nm to 18A. This enables SoCs to incorporate power and cost effective flexibility for changing algorithms, standards and customer needs. A traditional FPGA fabric is designed over several years by 50-100 engineers. Flex Logix delivers similar results in less than a year with a 1/10th of the people. This is because Flex Logix has numerous fundamental inventions for a very different type of interconnect that uses half the transistors and half the metal layers. And Flex Logix has more inventions allowing a modular design approach to span customer needs from 200 to >1 Million LUTs (and DSP/BRAM).

InferX DSP/SDR/AI PPA is superior to existing IP solutions and is fully reconfigurable. This is because of fundamental inventions that allow for arrays of hard wired TPUs to be controlled with very high utilization of compute resources by Softlogic operators running on EFLX eFPGA that controls execution.

"I am proud of the culture of practical innovation in the Flex Logix hardware and software team," said Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix. "From Cheng Wang, our CTO/SVP, down our team constantly innovates to find better solutions to customers' needs. This has resulted in us becoming the leading eFPGA supplier with dozens of customers and now a supplier of the best reconfigurable DSP/SDR/AI."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA, DSP/SDR and AI Inference solutions for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable DSP/SDR/AI is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm, 3nm and 18A in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

