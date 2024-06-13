ADTechnology announces next-generation platform "ADP600" at Samsung Foundry Forum 2024

U.S.Suwon,Gyeonggi-do –June 13, 2024 -- ADTechnology announces that they will be participating in the Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) 2024 and Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) Forum 2024 in San Jose, California, USA, on 12th-13th June (local time).

The forums will be held throughout in five countries around the world, including the U.S. and Korea, where Samsung Electronics will share foundry technology trends and strengthen collaboration with key customers and partners.

At the partner session of the SAFE Forum, ADTechnology's EJ Lee, Senior Vice President of SoC, will present the 'ADP600', a second-generation platform developed in-house based on Samsung Foundry's advanced process and based on Arm® Neoverse™ CSS N series. The platform will be developed by 2025 and will target high-performance computing (HPC) edge servers and AI.

ADTechnology has previously launched the ADP Platform series (ADP500,510,520) in a row. These 5nm based first-generation platform applicable to a wide range of product applications, including automotive, AI, and consumer appliances

Recently, we have received a lot of interest from domestic and international customers,' said Jk Park, CEO of ADTechnology. Through this forum, we will showcase our innovative technologies and future-oriented solutions to promote the development of the Samsung Foundry ecosystem.

“As part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem, partners can leverage the performance-optimized, power efficient benefits of Neoverse CSS to build custom silicon that is primed to take on the compute demands of HPC and AI workloads,” said SW Hwang, President of Arm Korea. “We look forward to continuing our work with ADTechnology on its new Neoverse CSS-based ADP600 platform which is helping our mutual customers accelerate innovation in HPC and edge servers, and bring solutions to market faster in the era of AI.”

"The ADP600 platform will be an opportunity to showcase ADT's technological capabilities globally," said TaeJoong Song, Vice President and Head of Business Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “This collaboration with ADTechnology is an important step towards attracting global customers, and will enable more customers to experience our advanced foundry technologies.”

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 22 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 600 employees globally. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 2/4/5nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications.





