Crypto Quantique, ZARIOT and Kigen unveil quantum-safe hardware root-of-trust for cellular IoT

LONDON- June 24, 2024 - Crypto Quantique, a leading provider of quantum-driven security for IoT and ZARIOT, an award-winning cellular IoT connectivity provider, have partnered with leading eSIM vendor, Kigen. This global partnership implements IoT-SAFE to leverage the Hardware Root-of-Trust of any SIM with native access to quantum-safe technology for the first time.

This radically changes the way enterprises can use SIM, eSIMs or iSIMs as a viable and available solution that works in tandem with Crypto Quantique’s market-leading solution to fully secure connections for authentication, encryption and service acceleration.

This is arguably more urgent and important than ever before as enterprises start acting to adopt resilient IoT security features through directives such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act. The timing of this partnership proves vital for the Cellular IoT industry’s ‘hyper-growth’, with some estimates putting the number of devices as exceeding 6 billion by 2028.

Each member of this partnership is crucial to solving this security problem. Each SIM produced by Kigen is fully certified in both manufacture – GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme for UICC Production (SAS-UP), and management – GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme for Subscription Management (SAS-SM).

Crypto Quantique provides the embedded code baseline that can be deployed on a host microcontroller that utilises the IoT-SAFE applet provisioned on the SIM, giving cellular IoT native access to their security technology for the first time. This enables a fully secure connection between the device, Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink IoT security management platform, and cloud service provider or data centre. By leveraging the Kigen IoT-SAFE applet, based on the GSMA standard, the SIM in any form factor will be used as a hardware root-of-trust.

ZARIOT is a cellular IoT connectivity provider that allows customers to utilise telecom network tools, such as IoT-SAFE in this case, to innovate, build and secure new products. ZARIOT brings solution flexibility, security and comprehensive support to the end-user by integrating both in-house and innovative partner features in the SIM, transforming it into a secure, intelligent and independent processor.

Dr. Shahram Mossayebi, co-founder and CEO of Crypto Quantique says: “We are thrilled to join forces with ZARIOT and Kigen in this exciting new partnership. By using ZARIOT’s flexible connectivity tools, leveraging Kigen’s IoT-SAFE in a novel way on their certified eSIM technology, we are able to provide cellular IoT devices with a hardware root-of-trust, hugely raising the standard of IoT security that will protect device networks.”

The three partners will showcase the joint solution and its benefits during the exclusive preview webinar, on the 19th of June, 2024. Interested parties can sign up HERE

Read more details of this partnership in ZARIOT’s blog.

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create true end-to-end IoT security products that can be seamlessly integrated throughout the entire supply chain, from the design of the chip, to enabling a secure connection for devices to the cloud. It has partnerships with large semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas and with large OEMs like Wurth Elektronik. Crypto Quantique is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in the US, Europe, and Taiwan.

About ZARIOT

As an award-winning cellular IoT connectivity provider, ZARIOT has opened our network to innovation, providing IoT developers with the necessary tools and functions to add features, flexibility, and security for bespoke IoT solutions. This is achieved using our in-house technical expertise and growing ecosystem of partners, enabling us to bring new participants and use cases to market faster, while ensuring security and regulatory compliance remains at the root of any solution.

About Kigen

Kigen makes the future of securing connectivity simple. Together with partners and customers, they unlock new opportunities as (integrated) eSIM becomes the cornerstone of security for connected devices security. Their industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2.5 billion SIMs, and their remote SIM provisioning and eSIM services drive this momentum further, placing Kigen among the top 5 SIM vendors globally. Kigen holds a vision of a world where every device can connect securely and reliably.





