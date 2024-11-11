Flex Logix Acquired By Analog Devices
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (November 8, 2024)
Embdded FPGA and AI IP company Flex Logix has been acquired by Analog Devices. The 10-year-old company’s technology assets and technical team will transfer to ADI.
“By acquiring Flex Logix, ADI can significantly enhance our digital portfolio, further supporting our efforts to assist customers in solving their most challenging problems,” an ADI spokesperson told EE Times. The company declined to disclose terms of the deal or any further details.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Analog Devices Acquires HDMI Business From INVECAS, Expanding High Performance Audiovisual Capabilities
- Analog Devices Acquires Innovasic
- Analog Devices and Linear Technology to Combine Creating the Premier Analog Technology Company
- Analog Devices Enhances IoT Sensing Portfolio with SNAP Sensor Acquisition
- Analog Devices is Sand 9 buyer
Breaking News
- Imagination DXS GPU officially certified as ASIL-B compliant
- DMP Released Next-Generation AI Accelerator IP "ZIA A3000 V2" - Industry-leading PPA efficiency to propel the future of edge AI
- Flex Logix Acquired By Analog Devices
- Oriole Networks Selects EnSilica as ASIC Partner and Contract Award for Photonics Controller ASIC
- Delivering industry-leading solutions with Comprehensive Automotive Grade Silicon IP Portfolio with ISO 26262 and ASIL Certifications
Most Popular
- Flex Logix Acquired By Analog Devices
- MIPS Releases P8700, Industry's First High-Performance AI-Enabled RISC-V Automotive CPU for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles
- Tessolve to Acquire Germany's Dream Chip Technologies
- Oriole Networks Selects EnSilica as ASIC Partner and Contract Award for Photonics Controller ASIC
- Imagination DXS GPU officially certified as ASIL-B compliant