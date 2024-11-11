Flex Logix Acquired By Analog Devices

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (November 8, 2024)

Embdded FPGA and AI IP company Flex Logix has been acquired by Analog Devices. The 10-year-old company’s technology assets and technical team will transfer to ADI.

“By acquiring Flex Logix, ADI can significantly enhance our digital portfolio, further supporting our efforts to assist customers in solving their most challenging problems,” an ADI spokesperson told EE Times. The company declined to disclose terms of the deal or any further details.

Click here to read more ...













