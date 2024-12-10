Micon Global Selected as Sales Representative for Blue Cheetah Analog Design

December 10, 2024 -- Micon Global, a trusted technology solutions provider serving global markets, is excited to announce a new strategic sales partnership with Blue Cheetah, a leading innovator in chiplet interconnect solutions. This partnership will leverage Micon Global’s industry experience and extensive network to expand Blue Cheetah’s global presence, drive growth, and provide added value to its customers across the EMEA region.

Blue Cheetah is at the forefront of advancing chiplet interconnectivity for 2.5D, 3D, and standard 2D packaging applications. The company’s customizable IP solutions are used in high-performance computing, AI/ML, networking, and mobile applications across advanced process nodes from 4nm and beyond. Blue Cheetah provides physical (PHY) chiplet interfaces supporting Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) and Open Compute Project (OCP) Bunch of Wires (BoW). Its optional link layer connects to on-die buses/Networks-on-Chip (NoCs) with various standards, including AXI4, AXI5 lite, CHI, and ACE. Its BlueLynx™ die-to-die (D2D) solutions offer industry-leading power, performance, and area (PPA) optimization while significantly accelerating customers’ time-to-market.

About Blue Cheetah

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Blue Cheetah, a pioneer in chiplet interconnect solutions, delivers cutting-edge die-to-die (D2D) IP for 2.5D, 3D, and 2D semiconductor packaging. Its customizable BlueLynx™ interconnect solutions support advanced process nodes from 16nm to 4nm and below, ensuring optimal PPA for diverse applications. Blue Cheetah’s solutions enable seamless integration with on-die buses and Networks-on-Chip (NoCs), setting a new standard in performance and innovation.

About Micon Global

Since 2001, Micon Global has represented top-tier semiconductor, electronics, and software providers. With a presence in the UK, Israel, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, Micon supports clients across EMEA and APAC regions, acting as a vital local point of contact and driving success in the global technology market.





