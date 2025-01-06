Is Imagination Technologies for sale again?

By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (January 6, 2025)

Graphics chip designer Imagination Technologies is up for grabs again. A Bloomberg report claims that Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, the private equity firm with ties to Chinese state investors, has hired Lazard Inc. to seek a buyer for the Hertfordshire, U.K.-based chip designer.

Imagination, once a promising graphics technology outfit, could never recover after the Apple fiasco and the perception of Chinese ownership. According to media reports, Apple, which owned an 8.1% stake in Imagination, considered buying the British chip designer in 2016. However, after failing to agree on Imagination’s valuation, Apple left the negotiating table and announced that it would start developing its own graphics IP.

