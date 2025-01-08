BrainChip Unveils Edge AI Box Partner Ecosystem for Gestures, Cybersecurity, Image Recognition, and Computer Vision

Laguna Hills, Calif. – January 7th, 2025 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, brain-inspired AI, today announced an all-star lineup of partners developing revolutionary technology demonstrations and products with the Akida™ Edge AI Box, a compact, cost-effective appliance with AI/ML processing power for a wide variety of markets such as manufacturing, warehouse, retail, hospitals, energy, automotive, and aviation. The Akida Edge AI box is an embedded Linux solution with Ethernet, Bluetooth, and USB interfaces to provide a complete edge AI computing platform based on Brainchip’s Akida AKD1000 IC.

Brainchip developed the Akida Edge AI Box in partnership with VVDN Technologies, a premier electronics innovation and manufacturing company. VVDN produces the Brainchip Akida Edge AI Box Developer Kit and can develop custom versions of the product with OEMs for volume commercial applications. VVDN, based in Gurgaon, India and Fremont, Calif., offers worldwide service with eleven advanced R&D centers and offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan.

Companies that are delivering edge AI use case demonstrations and/or products executing on BrainChip’s Edge AI Box include:

Edge AI Model training and development with Edge Impulse, demonstrating how easy it is to build and deploy custom machine learning models directly on the Akida Edge AI box.

Gesture recognition by BeEmotion, an innovator at the intersection of AI and human behavior that provides cutting-edge solutions to enhance interaction, prevent accidents, and bring enjoyment to the everyday use of technology.

Climate change solutions to forecast and gain visibility into contributors to climate change such as emissions, developed by AI Labs, a pioneer in AI, robotic process automation, and software development.

Model evaluation to streamline the AI workflow from experts at DeGirum, a leader in AI innovation with comprehensive solutions that simplify and accelerate the adoption of AI at the edge.

Cybersecurity engineered by Quantum Ventura Inc., provider of advanced R&D to the federal government in fields such as machine learning, hyperspectral imaging, cybersecurity, computer vision, and synthetic aperture radar, is demonstrating their CyberNeuro-RT (CNRT) technology, an AI/ML-driven, highly-scalable, real-time network defense & threat intelligence tool.

Computer vision analysis by Vedya Labs, an AI accelerator in edge, embedded systems, Gen AI, SDKs/toolchains, and developer of AI models, applications, optimization, libraries, and more will be demonstrating video object detection models.

“The Akida Edge Box is a great platform for running AI in standalone edge environments where footprint, cost and efficiency is critical, while not compromising performance,” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. “We look forward to announcing more partners developing edge AI for their customers’ specific use cases and more importantly, we look forward to the ideas these companies will bring to life with the Akida Edge AI Box.”

The Akida Edge AI Box puts BrainChip’s event-based neural processing, which closely mimics the learning ability of the human brain, into energy-efficient, portable hardware, to deliver powerful AI computing performance that surpasses market standards for edge AI computing appliances. Dual Akida processors perform on-chip learning, independent of the cloud, for application security, reduced training overhead, and faster learning. The Akida Edge AI Box is so cost-effective it can be utilized in production applications: in every patient’s room to monitor their health and safety; in every store aisle to gauge shopping experience; in every car, truck, boat, or plane in the fleet to manage logistics.

BrainChip’s Akida is an event-based computing platform ideal for early detection, low-latency solutions without massive compute resources for robotics, drones, automotive and traditional sense-detect-classify-track solutions. BrainChip provides a range of software, hardware, and IP products for integration into existing and future designs, with a roadmap for customers to deploy multi-modal AI models at the edge.

