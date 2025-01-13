BrainChip Brings Neuromorphic Capabilities to M.2 Form Factor

Laguna Hills, Calif. – January 13, 2025 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today announced the availability of its Akida™ advanced neural networking processor on the M.2 form factor, enabling a low-cost, high-speed and low-power consumption option for those looking to build their own edge AI boxes.

BrainChip’s neural processor Al IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. BrainChip IP supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases, such as convolutional neural networks with high throughput and unsurpassed performance in low power budgets. The AKD1000-powered boards can be plugged into the M.2 slot – around the size of a stick of gum, with a power budget of about 1 watt – to unlock capabilities for a wide array of edge AI applications where space and power is limited and speed is critical, including industrial, factory service centers, network access devices and more.

“BrainChip’s AKD1000 chips and boards are available today for industry evaluation, development, proof of concept and demonstration platforms with the IP available to license for integration into SoCs. Releasing the AKD1000 on the M.2 form factor continues our commitment to aid developers in creating AI solutions with our Akida IP,” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. “By providing neuromorphic developers access to Akida via M.2, we can expand their options for proof-of-concept designs with streaming sensors at the edge.”

BrainChip’s AKD1000 product is available in both B+M Key and E Key configurations of the M.2 2260 form factor. It can be purchased integrated into stand-alone Raspberry PI or Edge AI box enclosures, or for integration into custom designed products. Pricing starts at $249. Visit shop.brainchipinc.com or the Buy Now button at www.brainchip.com.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™ , uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning locally to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be designed into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





