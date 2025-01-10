Imagination pulls out of RISC-V CPUs
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (January 7, 2025)
Imagination Technology in the UK has shut down its development of RISC-V processor cores to focus on its GPU and AI products.
“Imagination exited its standalone line of CPUs to increase our investment in graphics, AI and compute at the edge which we believe is transformational for our business,” it told eeNews Europe. “We remain committed to the RISC-V ecosystem and believe this change to our business allows us to partner more easily with the wider ecosystem as providers of the GPU of choice for RISC-V.”
