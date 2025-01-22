Alphawave Semi Q4 2024 Trading and Business Update
LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada 21 January 2025 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in ultra-high-speed data connectivity for AI, compute and network architectures, is pleased to publish its trading and business update for the three months ended 31 December 2024.
- Most successful bookings quarter in the Company’s history with US$185.7m in bookings1.
- includes US$99.9m in new intellectual property (“IP”) and custom silicon non-recurring engineering (“NRE”) along with US$85.8m in new silicon orders1.
- Annual bookings1 exceed US$515m, underpinning long-term growth targets.
- Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 now expected to exceed US$50m with revenue1 for 2024 expected at the lower end of the guidance1 range of US$310m to US$330m.
- Secured first silicon products revenue from the Company’s Connectivity Products Group focused on enabling optical interconnect needs within hyperscale data centers.
- Successful execution of US$150m convertible notes offering strengthens balance sheet and supports the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic objectives.
