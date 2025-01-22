Alphawave Semi Q4 2024 Trading and Business Update

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada 21 January 2025 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in ultra-high-speed data connectivity for AI, compute and network architectures, is pleased to publish its trading and business update for the three months ended 31 December 2024.

Most successful bookings quarter in the Company’s history with US$185.7m in bookings 1 . includes US$99.9m in new intellectual property (“IP”) and custom silicon non-recurring engineering (“NRE”) along with US$85.8m in new silicon orders 1 .

. Annual bookings 1 exceed US$515m, underpinning long-term growth targets.

exceed US$515m, underpinning long-term growth targets. Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA 1 now expected to exceed US$50m with revenue 1 for 2024 expected at the lower end of the guidance 1 range of US$310m to US$330m.

now expected to exceed US$50m with revenue for 2024 expected at the lower end of the guidance range of US$310m to US$330m. Secured first silicon products revenue from the Company’s Connectivity Products Group focused on enabling optical interconnect needs within hyperscale data centers.

Successful execution of US$150m convertible notes offering strengthens balance sheet and supports the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

