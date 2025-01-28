Compact neural network engine offering scalable performance (32, 64, or 128 MACs) at very low energy footprints
Alphawave Semi to Showcase Innovations and Lead Expert Panels on 224G, 128G PCIe 7.0, 32G UCIe, HBM 4, and Advanced Packaging Techniques at DesignCon 2025
In collaboration with industry leaders Amphenol, Foxconn Interconnect Technologies, MathWorks, Samtec, and Tektronix, we are showcasing the latest advances in interconnect technologies tailored for AI data centers
LONDON, United Kingdom, and TORONTO, Canada – January 28, 2025 - Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, announced that it will demonstrate its High Speed Communication IP at DesignCon 2025. This will be achieved in collaboration with partners including Amphenol, Foxconn Interconnect Technologies, MathWorks, Samtec and Tektronix.
Floor demonstrations will feature the interconnect IP and products from partner companies, highlighting the collaborative ecosystem driving advancements in AI data centers. These showcases at the exposition underline Alphawave Semi’s role in shaping the future roadmap of industry interconnect solutions.
- 128G: Showcasing PCIe® External Cabling Feasibility at 128G with Foxconn FIT's OSFP-XD Cable and Connector. Booth: 913
- 64G: Demonstrating PCIe® External Cabling Feasibility at 64G with Foxconn FIT's CDFP Cable and Connector. Booth: 913
- 128G: Featuring PCIe® External Cabling Feasibility at 128G with Amphenol’s CEM Connector and CopperLink MCIO Solution. Booth: 833
- 112G Xtra Long Reach (XLR) SerDes: 100GbE Compliance Conformance with Tektronix. Booth: 819
- 112G XLR: Robust Ethernet Performance Demonstration with Samtec. Booth: 939
At the convention, Alphawave Semi's team of interconnect experts will participate in panel and speaker sessions. These include Alphawave Semi's Michael Klempa, Senior Staff Engineer, and David Kulansky, Director, Solutions Engineering, joining Amphenol's Samuel Kocsis to present a joint paper titled "Exploring CopprLink & the Future Towards Electro-Optical Interconnects for Evolving Rack Architectures in Data Centers".
Klempa will also take part in the Optical Internetworking Forum’s (OIF) "Energy Efficient Interfaces for the Next Generation of AI Compute" panel session.
Alphawave Semi's Ilamparidhi I, Principal Engineer, VLSI, will deliver two presentations titled "Innovative Interposer Solutions for HBM3/4 with Silicon Interposer Technology: A Path to 12.8Gbps", and "Innovative Layout Optimization Methodology & Via Routing Pattern to Enable UCIe-36Gbps in Organic Interposers".
Finally, in collaboration with MathWorks, Alphawave Semi's Adrien Auge, Applications Engineer, Principal, will present a joint paper titled "Genetic Algorithm-Driven IBIS-AMI Optimization for Robust 200G SerDes Design".
Now in its 30th year, the annual convention and exposition, takes place in Santa Clara, CA, from January 28 – January 30, and is the must-attend event for chip, board, and systems design engineers.
Presentation timings:
Wednesday January 29
Innovative Interposer Solutions for HBM3/4 with Silicon Interposer Technology: A Path to 12.8Gbps
9a.m., Ballroom E - Full details here
Exploring CopprLink & the Future Towards Electro-Optical Interconnects for Evolving Rack Architectures in Data Centers
3p.m., Ballroom B - Full details here
Thursday January 30
Innovative Layout Optimization Methodology & Via Routing Pattern to Enable UCIe-36Gbps in Organic Interposer
8a.m., Ballroom C - Full details here
Genetic Algorithm-Driven IBIS-AMI Optimization for Robust 200G SerDes Design
11:15 a.m., Ballroom G - Full details here
OIF Panel – Energy Efficient Interfaces for the Next Generation of AI Compute
1:15 p.m., Chiphead Theater - Full details here
For more information on Alphawave Semi visit http://awavesemi.com.
To learn more about Alphawave Semi's latest technology announcements, please visit https://awavesemi.com/company/press-releases/.
About Alphawave Semi
Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, connectivity products and chiplets are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centres, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- Alphawave Semi to Lead Chiplet Innovation, Showcase Advanced Technologies at Chiplet Summit
- Alphawave Semi and InnoLight Extend PCIe over Optics Collaboration with Demonstration of 128Gbps Gen 7.0 over Low Latency Linear Pluggable Optics at ECOC 2024
- Alphawave Semi to Showcase Next-Generation PCIe® 7.0 IP Platform for High-Performance Connectivity and Compute at PCI-SIG® DevCon 2024
- Alphawave Semi and Teledyne LeCroy Unveil PCIe 7.0 Signal Generation and Measurement
- Alphawave Semi Drives Innovation in Hyperscale AI Accelerators with Advanced I/O Chiplet for Rebellions Inc
Breaking News
- Mixel Announces the Opening of New Branch in Da Nang, Vietnam
- intoPIX and Nextera-Adeas Announce Latest IPMX Demo Design with JPEG XS on Compact FPGAs at ISE 2025
- Certus releases radiation-hardened I/O Library in GlobalFoundries 12nm LP/LP+
- Plexus and intoPIX Expand IPMX Solutions Offering
- Alphawave Semi to Showcase Innovations and Lead Expert Panels on 224G, 128G PCIe 7.0, 32G UCIe, HBM 4, and Advanced Packaging Techniques at DesignCon 2025
Most Popular
- RaiderChip unveils its fully Hardware-Based Generative AI Accelerator: The GenAI NPU
- Cadence to Acquire Secure-IC, a Leader in Embedded Security IP
- 创飞芯宣布其反熔丝一次性可编程（OTP）技术在90nm BCD 工艺上实现量产
- Arm Chiplet System Architecture Makes New Strides in Accelerating the Evolution of Silicon
- ARM boost in $100bn Stargate data centre project
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page