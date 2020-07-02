The iEW410 is a complete ready to market solution including integrated RF, AFE, baseband PHY and MAC. The iEW410 is supplied as a hard macro for the analogue and synthesisable RTL for the digital, enabling maximum flexibility and fastest time to market with reduced development costs. The iEW410 connects to an external CPU through an AXI host interface.
Features
- Complete 2.4 GHz low-power Wi-Fi solution
- Designed for TSMC 40nm LP CMOS process
- Internal power amplifiers
- Sleep Controller to ensure overall system level power consumption reduction
- Designed for QFN packages
- Optional Integrated Power Management Unit (PMU) including buck DC/DC converter, and LDOs
- Complies with IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax SISO
- Supports 20 MHz bandwidth
- Data rates up to IEEE 802.11ax MCS9
- Transmit power up to 19 dBm
- Receive sensitivity up to -98 dBm
- Low clock speed
- Optimised listen mode power consumption
- Optimised bit width to reduce area/power
- Meets or exceeds all specified sensitivity requirements including ACI/AACI
- 5.65 mm2 die area, including analogue pads, in TSMC 40nm LP (for ThinMAC, no PMU variant)
- Supports Wi-Fi Alliance certification
- Supports Station, Soft AP and Wi-Fi Direct operating modes
- RF Features:
- Complete 2.4 GHz RF including PA and LNA
- Power efficient AGC
- Optimised PLL power consumption
- Customised power amplifier to minimise Tx power consumption
- Internal LDO regulators
- Power optimised DAC/ADC design
- Integrated Tx/Rx switche for RF
- Single pin RF antenna interface
- Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD)
- Power Management (Optional):
- LDO regulators
- Internal 32 kHz oscillator
- Buck DC/DC converter
- Software:
- ROM based Lower MAC (LMAC) executing on dedicated processor
- Optional ROM based UMAC executing on dedicated processor
- Patch RAM facility for LMAC and UMAC firmware upgrades
- Linux and OS agnostic host reference driver
-
Benefits
- Silicon ready design
- Lowest power consumption
- Easy integration into an SoC
Deliverables
- IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax(1x1)/IEEE 802.11abg MAC firmware
- IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax(1x1)/IEEE 802.11abg reference driver
- Synthesisable RTL (VHDL)
- LEF file with pin and pad locations
- GDS2 layout and layer map file
Applications
- Internet of Things
- Wearables
- Connected consumer products
- Industrial automation
Block Diagram of the IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax 20MHz 2.4GHz Wi-Fi IP in TSMC40LP