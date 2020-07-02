The iEW410 is a complete ready to market solution including integrated RF, AFE, baseband PHY and MAC. The iEW410 is supplied as a hard macro for the analogue and synthesisable RTL for the digital, enabling maximum flexibility and fastest time to market with reduced development costs. The iEW410 connects to an external CPU through an AXI host interface.

Features

Complete 2.4 GHz low-power Wi-Fi solution

Designed for TSMC 40nm LP CMOS process

Internal power amplifiers

Sleep Controller to ensure overall system level power consumption reduction

Designed for QFN packages

Optional Integrated Power Management Unit (PMU) including buck DC/DC converter, and LDOs

Complies with IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax SISO

Supports 20 MHz bandwidth

Data rates up to IEEE 802.11ax MCS9

Transmit power up to 19 dBm

Receive sensitivity up to -98 dBm

Low clock speed

Optimised listen mode power consumption

Optimised bit width to reduce area/power

Meets or exceeds all specified sensitivity requirements including ACI/AACI

5.65 mm2 die area, including analogue pads, in TSMC 40nm LP (for ThinMAC, no PMU variant)

Supports Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Supports Station, Soft AP and Wi-Fi Direct operating modes

RF Features:

Complete 2.4 GHz RF including PA and LNA

Power efficient AGC

Optimised PLL power consumption

Customised power amplifier to minimise Tx power consumption

Internal LDO regulators

Power optimised DAC/ADC design

Integrated Tx/Rx switche for RF

Single pin RF antenna interface

Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD)

Power Management (Optional):

LDO regulators

Internal 32 kHz oscillator

Buck DC/DC converter

Software:

ROM based Lower MAC (LMAC) executing on dedicated processor

Optional ROM based UMAC executing on dedicated processor

Patch RAM facility for LMAC and UMAC firmware upgrades

Linux and OS agnostic host reference driver



Benefits

Silicon ready design

Lowest power consumption

Easy integration into an SoC

Deliverables

IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax(1x1)/IEEE 802.11abg MAC firmware

IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax(1x1)/IEEE 802.11abg reference driver

Synthesisable RTL (VHDL)

LEF file with pin and pad locations

GDS2 layout and layer map file

Applications

Internet of Things

Wearables

Connected consumer products

Industrial automation

Block Diagram of the IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax 20MHz 2.4GHz Wi-Fi IP in TSMC40LP