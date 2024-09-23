The new NVME-HOST-IP of Logic Design Solutions enables now random access in addition to the existing sequential access and multi-user access. FAT32 file system working in RAID0 has been added as well.



To show all of these new features, new demos, from which customers can re-use to start their project, have been done :

- Sequential access with one or two disks (RAID0) with or without FAT32.

- Random access evaluation.

- Simultaneous write access and read access (Multi users).

- CPU (C Source code provided) or State Machine (VHDL provided) Demo.



All of these features in one single IP !



The Zynq Ultra Scale + is the first FPGa family to support this new NVME HOST IP.

