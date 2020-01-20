The TSN-SE implements a configurable controller meant to ease the implementation of endpoints for networks complying to the Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) standards. It integrates hardware stacks for timing synchronization (IEEE 802.1AS), traffic shaping (IEEE 802.1Qav and IEEE 802.1Qbv), frame-preemption (IEEE 802.1Qbu and IEEE 802.1Qbr), and a low-latency Ethernet MAC.



The controller core is designed to enable high-precision timing synchronization and flexible yet accurate traffic scheduling. With cut-through switching and minimal buffering even at the Ethernet MAC level, the TSN-SE features extremely low and deterministic ingress and egress latencies, and simplifies the development of time-aware applications. Furthermore, it allows the system to define and tune in real time the traffic shaping parameters according to an application’s requirements, and provides the system with timing information (time-stamps, alarms, etc.) that is typically required for the operation of a TSN network bridge or endpoint.



The TSN-SE uses standard AMBA® interfaces to ease integration. Its configuration and status registers are accessible via a 32-bit-wide APB bus, and packet data are input and output via AXI-Streaming interfaces with 32-bit data buses.





The TSN-SE is designed with industry best practices, and is available in synthesizable RTL (Verilog 2001) source code or as a targeted FPGA netlist. Deliverables provide everything required for a successful implementation, including sample scripts, an extensive testbench, and comprehensive documentation.



Features

TSN Ethernet Switched Endpoint

Two Ethernet ports & one host processor port



Suitable for daisy-chained networks such as rings

Low Latency & Flexible Switching

Low-latency Layer-2 Cut-Through Switching



Run-tine switch configuration enables fast response to network changes



802.1Q Tagged VLAN support



Port-based VLAN



Configurable VLAN-PCP to TSN-Queue Mapping (QoS by PCP)



Flexible VLAN and MAC forwarding & filtering



Configurable MAC lookup table for dynamic and static entries & automatic ageing table

TSN Features

Ready for IEEE 802.1as (light-weight software stack available)



Traffic shaping per IEEE 802.1Qav & IEEE 802.1Qbv with eight TSN Queues



Frame preemption per IEEE 802.1Qbu and IEEE 802.1Qbr (coming soon)

Easy System Integration

AMBA/AXI4 Interfaces



32-bit APB for control/status regis-ters





32-bit AXI4-Stream for packet data



GMII or RGMII, and MIDO Ethernet PHY interface per port



Requires minimal host assistance for its initialization



Complete reference designs available for Altera and Xilinx, including sample application software

Verification IP

The TSN-VIP Ethernet Verification IP package is available for this core

Deliverables

Verilog RTL source code or targeted PFGA netlist

Testbenches

Sample Simulation and Synthesis scripts

Comprehensive Documentation

Lightweight PTP Stack

Device drivers for FreeRTOS and Linux

Example software application

Applications

The TSN-SE is suitable for the implementation of TSN Ethernet Endpoints in daisy chained networks (e.g. ring topologies) requiring robust, low-latency, and deterministic communication. Such networks are used in automotive, industrial control, medical, and aerospace applications.

Block Diagram of the TSN Ethernet Switched Endpoint Controller IP Core