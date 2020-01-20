TSN Ethernet Switched Endpoint Controller
The controller core is designed to enable high-precision timing synchronization and flexible yet accurate traffic scheduling. With cut-through switching and minimal buffering even at the Ethernet MAC level, the TSN-SE features extremely low and deterministic ingress and egress latencies, and simplifies the development of time-aware applications. Furthermore, it allows the system to define and tune in real time the traffic shaping parameters according to an application’s requirements, and provides the system with timing information (time-stamps, alarms, etc.) that is typically required for the operation of a TSN network bridge or endpoint.
The TSN-SE uses standard AMBA® interfaces to ease integration. Its configuration and status registers are accessible via a 32-bit-wide APB bus, and packet data are input and output via AXI-Streaming interfaces with 32-bit data buses.
The TSN-SE is designed with industry best practices, and is available in synthesizable RTL (Verilog 2001) source code or as a targeted FPGA netlist. Deliverables provide everything required for a successful implementation, including sample scripts, an extensive testbench, and comprehensive documentation.
Features
- TSN Ethernet Switched Endpoint
- Two Ethernet ports & one host processor port
- Suitable for daisy-chained networks such as rings
- Low Latency & Flexible Switching
- Low-latency Layer-2 Cut-Through Switching
- Run-tine switch configuration enables fast response to network changes
- 802.1Q Tagged VLAN support
- Port-based VLAN
- Configurable VLAN-PCP to TSN-Queue Mapping (QoS by PCP)
- Flexible VLAN and MAC forwarding & filtering
- Configurable MAC lookup table for dynamic and static entries & automatic ageing table
- TSN Features
- Ready for IEEE 802.1as (light-weight software stack available)
- Traffic shaping per IEEE 802.1Qav & IEEE 802.1Qbv with eight TSN Queues
- Frame preemption per IEEE 802.1Qbu and IEEE 802.1Qbr (coming soon)
- Easy System Integration
- AMBA/AXI4 Interfaces
- 32-bit APB for control/status regis-ters
- 32-bit AXI4-Stream for packet data
- GMII or RGMII, and MIDO Ethernet PHY interface per port
- Requires minimal host assistance for its initialization
- Complete reference designs available for Altera and Xilinx, including sample application software
- Verification IP
- The TSN-VIP Ethernet Verification IP package is available for this core
Deliverables
- Verilog RTL source code or targeted PFGA netlist
- Testbenches
- Sample Simulation and Synthesis scripts
- Comprehensive Documentation
- Lightweight PTP Stack
- Device drivers for FreeRTOS and Linux
- Example software application
Applications
- The TSN-SE is suitable for the implementation of TSN Ethernet Endpoints in daisy chained networks (e.g. ring topologies) requiring robust, low-latency, and deterministic communication. Such networks are used in automotive, industrial control, medical, and aerospace applications.
Block Diagram of the TSN Ethernet Switched Endpoint Controller IP Core
